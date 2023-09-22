OVO displays DOOH ads at greener times of the day

Goodstuff and Saatchi & Saatchi have collaborated to design, develop and execute OVO Energy's latest campaign.

The campaign encourages people to see energy from a different angle and explore new ways of shifting energy usage. It builds on the launch of OVO’s Power Move scheme, which rewards customers for shifting energy usage out of peak energy times (4-7pm, weekdays), to times when the grid is greener, cleaner and powered by renewable energy.

In an industry first, OVO and its agency partners are tapping into real-time data from the National Grid ESO and have established a programmatic buying technology, designed, and built by Goodstuff and Assembly, to automatically bid when the grid is greener and will only display the campaign creative during those time frames.

This campaign marks the start of a journey towards greener trading in general for OVO, and Goodstuff will be applying this data technology as part of a long-term strategy to serve OVO ads in greener moments.

Launching on 21 September, the DOOH will be served in real-time, appearing across more than 2,600 screens nationwide, from digital 6-sheets to large formats across roadside, rail and shopping centres.

Alice Tendler, Director of Brand and Marketing at OVO said: “OVO creates game-changing, green technology and services for our customers, and it’s incredible that this is also true of our advertising. This latest campaign is one example of the action we’re taking every day to find new, innovative ways to cut carbon across our entire business and customer base. And it shows that with the right creative minds and the right tech, it’s possible to find better ways of doing things.”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi commented: “If you’re reading this, we got our original pitch idea out into the world! You only get served this ad when the grid is greenest, which makes it a live demonstration of an important product and OVO’s wider mission to harness innovation to build a better energy system for the UK. We’re so excited to be on the journey with this visionary brand.”

Roy Shepherd, Goodstuff’s Head of Out-Of-Home UK and International, added: “This is a truly innovative campaign from Goodstuff and we are incredibly proud to work with the brilliant team at OVO to bring this tech and campaign to life. We are working with the OVO team to move towards greener trading in general. Following this campaign, we will continue to apply this data as a long term strategy to serve OVO ads in greener moments..”

