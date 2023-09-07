BT's 'Home of Action' Brings Cinematic Excitement to the Living Room

Running across cinema, TVC, DOOH and social from today is the latest execution of BT’s 'Win at Staying In' platform. The work by creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi celebrates BT TV’s long-standing partnership with Netflix, which means customers do not have to leave their house to enjoy an all-action movie-theatre experience this autumn.

The campaign leads with a film, directed by Jeff Lowe, that brings the thrilling action of the cinema straight into the home - quite literally. Opening on a classic suburban living room, the spot depicts a family arriving home to settle down for an evening on the sofa - but with some explosive twists.

The spot opens on an unassuming Gran, watching Extraction 2 on Netflix in her favourite armchair. She does not bat an eyelid as a man in a suit crashes through the bay window, SWAT-team style, swinging from a rope and landing effortlessly next to her on the sofa. Next, a woman wheelies and screeches in on a motorbike, before a teenager completes the scene by falling through the ceiling. The boy nonchalantly dusts himself down and settles in next to his parents on the sofa. Finally, the family cat smashes through the wall and lands on Gran’s lap, ready for an evening of incredible TV.

Bespoke executions for DOOH, social and digital will also run throughout September, highlighting the 'Big thrills. Small bills.' that BT broadband and TV with Netflix included makes possible.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT Consumer said: “As the nation looks ahead to winter after a busy summer, customers are looking for better value at home entertainment. In this latest spot, we wanted to remind the nation how to win at staying in, and that with Netflix on BT TV streamed on BT Broadband, you don’t have to leave your house to get an action packed viewing experience .”

Will John, Executive Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “The home of action is typically the cinema. Big screen. Big thrills. But a big price-tag! Now you can get that blockbuster experience in your living room with BT & Netflix, so it's never been easier to make your home feel like the home of action.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: BT x Netflix: The Home of Action

CLIENT: BT

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Frankie Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Ali Dickinson

COPYWRITER: Pete Ioulianou

ART DIRECTOR: Ollie Agius

PLANNER: Ewan Patel

MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathan Tapper

BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Elwig

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Katya Hanbury-Williams

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Tilda Raphael

AGENCY EXEC PRODUCER: Dan Heighes

AGENCY PRODUCER: Harriette MacNaughton

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence

MEDIA PLANNER: Paridhi Johri

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Biscuit

DIRECTOR: Jeff Low

PROD CO PRODUCER: Kwok Yau

EDITOR: Saam Hodivala

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Company

POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Joe Billington

SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwich & Dugal Macdiarmid