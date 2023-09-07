BT's 'Home of Action' Brings Cinematic Excitement to the Living Room
The latest campaign, by Saatchi & Saatchi, redefines staying in with explosive twists that turn your living room into an action-packed adventure
07 September 2023
BT has today launched a new integrated campaign 'Home of Action'. This high-octane brand campaign dramatises the benefits of having BT Broadband and BT TV with Netflix included.
Running across cinema, TVC, DOOH and social from today is the latest execution of BT’s 'Win at Staying In' platform. The work by creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi celebrates BT TV’s long-standing partnership with Netflix, which means customers do not have to leave their house to enjoy an all-action movie-theatre experience this autumn.
The campaign leads with a film, directed by Jeff Lowe, that brings the thrilling action of the cinema straight into the home - quite literally. Opening on a classic suburban living room, the spot depicts a family arriving home to settle down for an evening on the sofa - but with some explosive twists.
The spot opens on an unassuming Gran, watching Extraction 2 on Netflix in her favourite armchair. She does not bat an eyelid as a man in a suit crashes through the bay window, SWAT-team style, swinging from a rope and landing effortlessly next to her on the sofa. Next, a woman wheelies and screeches in on a motorbike, before a teenager completes the scene by falling through the ceiling. The boy nonchalantly dusts himself down and settles in next to his parents on the sofa. Finally, the family cat smashes through the wall and lands on Gran’s lap, ready for an evening of incredible TV.
Bespoke executions for DOOH, social and digital will also run throughout September, highlighting the 'Big thrills. Small bills.' that BT broadband and TV with Netflix included makes possible.
Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT Consumer said: “As the nation looks ahead to winter after a busy summer, customers are looking for better value at home entertainment. In this latest spot, we wanted to remind the nation how to win at staying in, and that with Netflix on BT TV streamed on BT Broadband, you don’t have to leave your house to get an action packed viewing experience .”
Will John, Executive Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “The home of action is typically the cinema. Big screen. Big thrills. But a big price-tag! Now you can get that blockbuster experience in your living room with BT & Netflix, so it's never been easier to make your home feel like the home of action.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: BT x Netflix: The Home of Action
CLIENT: BT
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Frankie Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Ali Dickinson
COPYWRITER: Pete Ioulianou
ART DIRECTOR: Ollie Agius
PLANNER: Ewan Patel
MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathan Tapper
BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Elwig
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Katya Hanbury-Williams
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Tilda Raphael
AGENCY EXEC PRODUCER: Dan Heighes
AGENCY PRODUCER: Harriette MacNaughton
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence
MEDIA PLANNER: Paridhi Johri
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Biscuit
DIRECTOR: Jeff Low
PROD CO PRODUCER: Kwok Yau
EDITOR: Saam Hodivala
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Company
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Joe Billington
SOUND ENGINEER: Jack Sedgwich & Dugal Macdiarmid