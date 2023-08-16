EE blocks out the nation’s calendars for the Women’s World Cup semi-final

Ahead of the Lionesses face off against Australia in today’s FIFA Women’s World Cup semi final, lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations EE has issued invites to a Team Call, a new series of interactive social executions that offer the perfect cover for those wishing to watch the game during their working day.

The creative - developed by Saatchi & Saatchi - which is live across social media today, features the Lionesses alongside a calendar-inspired invitation entitled “JOIN ENGLAND TEAM CALL’. The work also includes clickable links across its social executions, ensuring fans can add the fixtures to their real Outlook and Apple calendars - offering the perfect way to ensure no meetings get scheduled during play.

The meeting invite, which comes direct from ‘The Lionesses’ and runs for the full 90 minutes of play - 11am-12.45pm BST - promises to ‘put some time in to get together as a nation. Let’s do this.’

As lead partner of the four home nation football associations, EE is using the power of football to support and improve the lives of millions of players, coaches and fans across the UK, and is committed to providing new opportunities to promote digital and skills initiatives while encouraging a new generation of girls and women to participate in football.

As part of this ambition EE launched Hope United in 2021, a concept created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to tackle all forms of online hate through support for change, and educating the nation on how to protect themselves online and be good digital citizens. For more information on Hope United visit: ee.co.uk/hopeunited.

Credits

CLIENT: EE

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will John

COPYWRITER: Sarah Heavens

ART DIRECTOR: Rodrigo Castellari

MANAGING PARTNER: Jon Tapper

BUSINESS LEAD: Sophie deGraft-Johnson