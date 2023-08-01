Saatchi & Saatchi spotlights thrill of BHF lottery

Rich with little bit exciting details like whistling for the first time, the perfect pancake flip, an unexpected sneeze, toast popping and a clean basketball shot, the film leaves the viewer feeling they’ve only scratched the surface of exciting moments, and immediately wanting to watch the advert again when it finishes. Intercut with heart-led and scientific iconography, the fast cut piece features a witty narration by actor Alexis Rodney, highlighting how a flutter can have real, meaningful impact for the BHF.

Leah Mates, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at the BHF, says: “The Weekly Flutter, British Heart Foundation's weekly lottery, is a fun, and rewarding way for people to support our cause. The excitement and intrigue of the weekly draw gives them the opportunity to win prizes of up to £1000 safe in the knowledge that money raised will fund lifesaving research. Whilst the Weekly Flutter itself is a little bit exciting, at the BHF we are very excited to be able to showcase our lottery to customers across the UK through this new TV advert.”

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “New work for the British Heart foundation? That’s a little bit exciting! As your finger hovers over the play button your hopes are high but.. not too high! That's the idea in a nutshell. These cash prizes aren’t life changing but the lifesaving research is. Forget buying yachts or never working again, this lottery is a little flutter for a big cause and we’ve brought this to life in a very charming, humble way.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: A little bit exciting

CLIENT: British Heart Foundation

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Lauren Dyer

COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage

ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani

SENIOR STRATEGIST: Polly Goodman

MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor

BUSINESS LEADS: Paul McHugh & Cameron Saville-Smith

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Zara Hutchins

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nadège Jourdan

AGENCY PRODUCER: Josephine Roloff

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD

MEDIA PLANNER: Laura Farmer

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Newland

DIRECTOR: Jonas Band

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Arvid Kornstrand

DIRECTORS ASSISTANT: Jamila Al Adwani

PROD CO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Trine Pillay

PROD CO PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Sam Luker Brown

OFFLINE COMPANY: Stitch Editing

EDITOR: Jack Singer

ASSISTANT EDITOR: Laure Reyes

OFFLINE PRODUCER: Angela Hart

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Polly Durrance

COLOURIST: Tom Mangham

VFX ARTISTS: Guillaume Weiss & Jonny Freeman

SOUND COMPANY: Factory

SOUND ENGINEER: Dan Berkwirth

SOUND PRODUCER: Beth Massey

TRACK: Roll of the Dice

LABEL: Abbey Road Masters

LIBRARY: Universal Production Music