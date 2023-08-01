Saatchi & Saatchi spotlights thrill of BHF lottery
New British Heart Foundation spot shows the excitement of its The Weekly Flutter lottery scheme
01 August 2023
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) and creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have today unveiled new work spotlighting BHF’s lottery The Weekly Flutter, and how winning up to £1000 - and funding lifesaving research - is all a little bit exciting.
Based on the insight that the thrill and mood-boosting potential is one of the reasons people play the lottery - 57 per cent say they find playing and supporting the lottery rewarding - the work taps into that ‘heart fluttering’, little bit exciting feeling that playing the game gives us. Because in addition to getting the heart racing, the BHF lottery also raises funds to support the BHF’s lifesaving research.
To bring the new TVC to life, Saatchi & Saatchi worked with director Jonas Bang to create a rapid paced, fun, elevated and exciting piece of film.
Rich with little bit exciting details like whistling for the first time, the perfect pancake flip, an unexpected sneeze, toast popping and a clean basketball shot, the film leaves the viewer feeling they’ve only scratched the surface of exciting moments, and immediately wanting to watch the advert again when it finishes. Intercut with heart-led and scientific iconography, the fast cut piece features a witty narration by actor Alexis Rodney, highlighting how a flutter can have real, meaningful impact for the BHF.
Leah Mates, Director of Marketing and Fundraising at the BHF, says: “The Weekly Flutter, British Heart Foundation's weekly lottery, is a fun, and rewarding way for people to support our cause. The excitement and intrigue of the weekly draw gives them the opportunity to win prizes of up to £1000 safe in the knowledge that money raised will fund lifesaving research. Whilst the Weekly Flutter itself is a little bit exciting, at the BHF we are very excited to be able to showcase our lottery to customers across the UK through this new TV advert.”
Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “New work for the British Heart foundation? That’s a little bit exciting! As your finger hovers over the play button your hopes are high but.. not too high! That's the idea in a nutshell. These cash prizes aren’t life changing but the lifesaving research is. Forget buying yachts or never working again, this lottery is a little flutter for a big cause and we’ve brought this to life in a very charming, humble way.”
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: A little bit exciting
CLIENT: British Heart Foundation
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Lauren Dyer
COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage
ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani
SENIOR STRATEGIST: Polly Goodman
MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor
BUSINESS LEADS: Paul McHugh & Cameron Saville-Smith
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Zara Hutchins
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Nadège Jourdan
AGENCY PRODUCER: Josephine Roloff
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD
MEDIA PLANNER: Laura Farmer
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Newland
DIRECTOR: Jonas Band
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Arvid Kornstrand
DIRECTORS ASSISTANT: Jamila Al Adwani
PROD CO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Trine Pillay
PROD CO PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Sam Luker Brown
OFFLINE COMPANY: Stitch Editing
EDITOR: Jack Singer
ASSISTANT EDITOR: Laure Reyes
OFFLINE PRODUCER: Angela Hart
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
POST-PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Polly Durrance
COLOURIST: Tom Mangham
VFX ARTISTS: Guillaume Weiss & Jonny Freeman
SOUND COMPANY: Factory
SOUND ENGINEER: Dan Berkwirth
SOUND PRODUCER: Beth Massey
TRACK: Roll of the Dice
LABEL: Abbey Road Masters
LIBRARY: Universal Production Music