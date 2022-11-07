BrewDog is the proud anti-sponsor of the World F*Cup

This isn't a World Cup. It's a World F*Cup.

Football's been dragged through the mud, before a single ball's been kicked. Let's be honest: Qatar won it through bribery. On an industrial scale.

Football is meant to be for everyone. But in Qatar, homosexuality is illegal, flogging is an accepted form of punishment, and it's OK for 6,500 workers to die building stadiums.

That's why Brewdog brewery and pub chain is kicking off. They're putting their money where their mouth is, with all profits from its Lost Lager sold during the tournament going to fight human rights abuses.

To be clear, the Brewdog team love football; they're just against love corruption, abuse and death. Which is why they want others to join them in raising a glass to the players; to the fans; to free speech; and to putting two fingers up to anyone who thinks a World Cup in Qatar makes sense.

