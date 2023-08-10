EE introduces virtual game store in Fortnite

Following the recent launch of the new EE Game Store, EE has recruited renowned Twitch streamers Nick Eh 30, Merl, Chica, and Jalen in this one of a kind activation, defending the virtual EE Game store as it makes its debut in a custom built Fortnite map made using Epic games’ latest innovation Creator 2.0.

On Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August these Fortnite legends will defend the virtual store from players across the country. The successful gamers who make it past their heroes and gain access to one of Fortnite’s most heavily guarded locations will win a PlayStation 5 and an ASUS gaming headset. All the action will be streamed live on the streamer’s respective Twitch channels (Nick Eh 30, Merl, Chica and Jalen) with highlights shared across EE social channels.

Recruiting players from today (Thursday 10th August), the campaign will run across OLV, social, display and OOH. The immersive creative featuring gameplay from the map is designed to drive sign ups and features EE dropped as a pinned destination in the custom built Fortnite map. The adverts let gamers know how they can be in with a chance to capture the EE Game Store and win a host of gaming gear by registering their interest at www.ee.co.uk/capturethestore with the accompanying online film reminding hopefuls that ‘security is tight.’

The defending streamers will all promote the activation across their own social channels, giving their fans a chance to battle them live.

The players who are picked to go up against a streamer will be notified and sent a code to the custom built map on Friday 18th August. Those Fortnite fans who are skilled enough to beat a streamer and capture the store will win a PlayStation 5 and an ASUS gaming headset, while those who are unable to evade the team will be gifted an ASUS headset. All players who sign up to beat the streamers will be gifted a £5 discount code for the EE Game Store and will receive a link to access the map where they can play against friends and attempt to capture the store.

As a further expansion of this experience, the activation will come live to Westfield White City on the 26th August giving fans the chance to play a streamer live within a custom gaming space for one day only in the shopping centre.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, comments: "The exciting thing about this activation is putting our new EE Game Store into an authentic game play setting; rather than simply telling gamers about the EE Game Store, we are letting them discover it on their terms, in the virtual world of Fortnite. By recruiting some of the world’s best streamers for this campaign, we are firmly putting the EE Game Store on the map and taking another step forward in our ambition to be the UK’s no 1 destination for gaming”.

The campaign was developed by a specialist gaming team formed from Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi and goes live with an online campaign from Thursday 10th August. Planned and bought by EE’s media agency EssenceMediacomX, the campaign will run across Online Video (OLV), Display, Social and Out Of Home (OOH). SuperAwesome created the custom built map using Creator 2.0.

Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe UK, says: “Gamers love freebies. And they love a challenge. So we assembled a crack team from across Digitas and Saatchi and made a unique Fortnite game with an EE Store at the heart of it, filled with the latest gaming gear that anyone can claim. The only catch? The store is defended by a top Twitch streamer. Game on.”

The new EE Game Store, which launched last month, is perfect for anyone looking for the latest video games and gaming products. Available to anyone no matter what network they’re with, the online store will offer bespoke gaming bundles, deals, interest-free flexible payment options and exclusive packages.

Gamers can sign up to beat the streamers and capture the EE Game Store in Fortnite at www.ee.co.uk/capturethestore. Sign up is open from 9am on Thursday 10th August, to 4pm on Thursday 17th August, with the chosen players going head-to-head with the streamers on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th August.

