Out with the Mad Men: Saatchi & Saatchi Rising Stars Embrace Fun and Joy Of Advertising

Rasmussen and Jensen’s partnership began at the Danish School of Media and Journalism, where fate seemingly played its part. As they approach their four-year anniversary of the partnership, a sense of excitement envelops them, they say, making them reflect on the path that led them here.

The duo met during a programme called 'Creative Communications' and following three years of shared classes they transitioned into creative partners. Jensen says that "their bond" thrived on shared humour and a natural alignment in their creative outlook. "Conversations about career goals and advertising brought us together." A common sense of humour acted as a glue that cemented their partnership, she says.

Rasmussen adds that their creative rhythms resonated naturally, and their aspirations found common ground. "Our shared drive was grounded in ambition, and laughter became a shared language." The result, she says, is a partnership rooted in reality, guided by shared humour and a resolute commitment to innovative creativity.

So what have they learned, as young creatives, along the way? And what work makes them proud?

What do you admire about each other?

Jensen: I admire Jose for her never ending positivity (she’s definitely the good cop) and her ability to always follow her gut feeling no matter what anyone says. She fights for her opinions, and can be very stubborn, but so am I, and that works for us. It helps us get to a good point as a team and with the work we do.

Rasmussen: Marie’s confidence is really inspiring to me. Her no bullshit and a lot of determination is just a winning combo. Also everyone that has met Marie will without a doubt say she is the funniest of all. I'm always encouraging her to have her own one woman show. When it happens I will be in the front row laughing the loudest.

What led you to Saatchi& Saatchi?

Jensen: We moved to London nearly two years ago and joined Crispin Porter Bogusky (CPB London) fresh out of advertising school. It's a smaller agency, which meant that we got a lot of responsibility. The learning curve was steep, but in the best way possible. We loved every second of it, but came to the point in our career where we wanted to broaden our horizons and learn new ways of working.

We've always been curious about Saatchi & Saatchi, and it felt like the perfect adventure, a chance to try something new and learn from a new group of talented people.

Rasmussen: It’s been really exciting starting at Saatchi. There’s a desire to do some really cool stuff. A lot of energy and momentum - it feels great to be a part of that.

What are your favourite types of projects you enjoy working on?

Jensen: While at CPB, we did the 'Imagine' campaign for International Women's Day, and it paved the way for us to do a lot more female focused work, like our international campaigns for Tinder and ASICS. That’s a focus that really resonates with us.