EE and Saatchi & Saatchi celebrate The Lionesses with 'Our Pride Does Not End Here'
The DOOH promotes EE Playmaker, a free, online entry-level football coaching course
22 August 2023
Lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations EE has celebrated the England Senior Women’s historic performance in the tournament with emotive new DOOH & social work.
The creative celebrates the epic line-up of final-reaching Lionesses, showing how their performances, resilience, and overwhelming teamwork is inspiring the next generation of players.
The creative depicts a familiar line-up of current players, standing alongside the next generation of footballing talent. The work uses a graphic collage effect to celebrate the incredible impact this team has had upon grassroots sports and the fast-growing fandom of women’s football.
The DOOH encourages viewers to discover EE Playmaker, a free, online entry-level football coaching course for grassroots volunteers aged 14 or over from any background, that requires no previous football experience before signing up.
The work drew on insights gleaned from The FA’s Inspiring Positive Change programme, which highlights that since England lifted the
trophy last summer at Wembley Stadium in front of 87,000 fans, awareness of the Lionesses has increased by 32% across girls aged 5-16 in England, and there was a 196% increase in women’s and girls’ football session bookings through the England Football ‘FindFootball’ tool.
As lead partner of the four home nation football associations, EE is using the power of football to support and improve the lives of millions of players, coaches, and fans across the UK, and is committed to providing new opportunities to promote digital and skills initiatives while encouraging a new generation of girls and women to participate in football.
Credits
Campaign Title: Our Pride Does Not End Here
Client: EE
Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
Groupe CCO: Ben Mooge
CCO: Franki Goodwin
Executive Creative Director: Will John
Copywriter: Sarah Heavens
Art Directors: Rodrigo Castellari, Neil Ritchie
Planning Director: Ophelia Stimpson
Managing Partner: Jon Tapper
Business Lead: Sophie Degraft-Johnson
Executive Production Director: Rachel Solomon
Agency Producers: Mulika Ojikutu-Harnett, Ben O’Grady