EE and Saatchi & Saatchi celebrate The Lionesses with 'Our Pride Does Not End Here'

The creative depicts a familiar line-up of current players, standing alongside the next generation of footballing talent. The work uses a graphic collage effect to celebrate the incredible impact this team has had upon grassroots sports and the fast-growing fandom of women’s football.

The DOOH encourages viewers to discover EE Playmaker, a free, online entry-level football coaching course for grassroots volunteers aged 14 or over from any background, that requires no previous football experience before signing up.

The work drew on insights gleaned from The FA’s Inspiring Positive Change programme, which highlights that since England lifted the t rophy last summer at Wembley Stadium in front of 87,000 fans, a wareness of the Lionesses has increased by 32% across girls aged 5-16 in England, and there was a 196% increase in women’s and girls’ football session bookings through the England Football ‘FindFootball’ tool.

As lead partner of the four home nation football associations, EE is using the power of football to support and improve the lives of millions of players, coaches, and fans across the UK, and is committed to providing new opportunities to promote digital and skills initiatives while encouraging a new generation of girls and women to participate in football.