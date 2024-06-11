Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 3)
Throughout the week we are rounding up some of the best UK work by highlighting some of the entries in the running for Cannes Lions glory
11 June 2024
You don't need us to tell you that UK agencies and marketers have a terrific track record of taming Lions at the annual Festival of Creativity in Cannes. The nation is a top two or three player and - given our size - punch well above our weight when it comes to our awards haul. So this week we're picking the best of the best UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
Next up, the entries from Revolt, The Gate and Saatchi&Saatchi.
The Gate
AA's 'It’s OK, I’m with The AA' - Film and OOH
The campaign embodies the optimistic, unshakeable confidence UK drivers can have when they are with The AA, now and for the future. It celebrates feeling confident in the face of moments that would faze you if you were not an AA member.
Revolt
The Diana Award's 'Back to Bullying' -
This campaign to support the battle against school bullying reached over 12 million people in its attempt to disrupt the Back to School period of the year.
Mars' 'Healthy Planet Productions' -
This asset outlines Mars' initiative to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
Saatchi&Saatchi
EE''s 'Freedom' - Film Craft
The communications company debuted its new branding with its largest marketing campaign since launch in 2012. That included a heavy focus on how its app offering could support young people outside of schools.
John Lewis' 'Snapper: The Perfect Tree'
The agency's first Christmas campaign for the British department chain featured the traditional story of a family adapting to life with a giant man-eating, present munching plant.