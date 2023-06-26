TikTok & Unilever unveil global #CleanTok partnership

The TikTok community has taken the once mundane category of cleaning and turned it into one of the most loved and entertaining genres on TikTok. Whether you’re someone who cleans because you have to, because you like it, or because it’s therapeutic, homecare becomes way more fun with TikTok.

To celebrate the #CleanTok community, TikTok is partnering with Unilever to co-create and curate content specifically for cleaning fans across the globe. A variety of dedicated #CleanTok content series' and program activations will be launched across a 40 week period, including the below and more:

Sunday Reset: inspired by the global phenomenon of "resetting" for the week ahead, this creator-generated content series shows how different people tackle the weekly refresh. From laundry to cleaning the loo, the #CleanTok creators breeze through all the weekly chores with ease!

Cleaning Conundrum: the creator-led content highlights the best and most entertaining hacks and tricks for getting the home from grimy to gleaming all captured in a neatly packaged TikTok.

Festival of Cleaning: a 6-week editorial content series featuring the platform's top creator-generated cleaning content. Tailored to the #Cleantok community in the UK, The Festival of Cleaning taps into big cleaning moments as well as local trends.

The #CleanTok Awards: a series of awards to celebrate and elevate the most engaging, helpful and entertaining CleanTok™ content and creators within this global community.

The #CleanTok partnership is working with @HomewithAziza (223.2k followers), @Cleaning_at83 (1.1M followers) and @Cleanpedia_UK (5361 followers)

"The #CleanTok community on TikTok is among the most engaged on the platform, and in working alongside Unilever, we are excited to create a space to celebrate them and facilitate content that entertains and educates," said Khartoon Weiss, head of global agencies and accounts, TikTok.

"The official #CleanTok™ hub is the new home for all things cleaning on TikTok and we can't wait to see how the community reacts."

“There is a huge amount of emotion attached to our homes. So, while cleaning products have been traditionally seen as functional, and the act of cleaning as a chore, the results that come from using the right products in the right way can bring a huge amount of satisfaction and peace,” said Eduardo Campanella, home care chief marketing Officer, Unilever.

“The rise of #CleanTok – since the start of the pandemic and beyond – shows just how attached we are to making our homes look, feel and smell good. We want to continue to inspire and educate people and, by working with TikTok’s creative teams to develop new and engaging content, we hope to gain valuable insights into a growing audience of young people who are just as passionate about cleaning as we are.”

"The exciting thing here is how the scale and diversity of a TikTok trend can become a platform for an entire global marketing category. #CleanTok is a diverse community of joyful, useful and entertaining voices. So we’re proud to bring all our expertise to shape and deliver this genuinely game-changing partnership.” Jacinta Faul, managing director, Gravity Road.

Content from this partnership and the #CleanTok hub will be accessible in the UK, Vietnam, Turkey, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, France, Netherlands, Argentina, and Indonesia via The #CleanTok hub.