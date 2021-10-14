Gravity Road wins Hotel Chocolat globally and launches Velvetiser campaign

Gravity Road has kicked off the partnership with a drive for Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser, the company’s premium hot chocolate system that creates barista-quality drinks at home.

In the UK, a series of films will break on linear TV from this Friday (15 October), launching during a special celebrity episode of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

It represents Hotel Chocolat’s first UK TV campaign and sees the brand take advantage of 4Sales' data matching solution, BRANDM4TCH, to target new customers around their favourite All 4 shows.