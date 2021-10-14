Gravity Road wins Hotel Chocolat globally and launches Velvetiser campaign
Luxury British cacao grower and chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, has appointed Gravity Road as global growth partner
14 October 2021
Gravity Road has kicked off the partnership with a drive for Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser, the company’s premium hot chocolate system that creates barista-quality drinks at home.
In the UK, a series of films will break on linear TV from this Friday (15 October), launching during a special celebrity episode of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.
It represents Hotel Chocolat’s first UK TV campaign and sees the brand take advantage of 4Sales' data matching solution, BRANDM4TCH, to target new customers around their favourite All 4 shows.
The Channel 4 activity sits alongside an integrated digital and social commerce campaign across the UK and US, with Velvetiser content being created in partnership with foodie innovators and wellness influencers on either side of the Atlantic.
The drive will capitalise on, and harness, the Velvetiser creator community on TikTok - #velvetiserTikTok has almost 10 million views.
Hotel Chocolat marketing director, Lynne Ormrod, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Gravity Road and Channel 4 in this new chapter of our Velvetiser storyline, which celebrates bringing the barista-grade hot chocolate experience into homes across the UK. This campaign provides a platform to inspire everyone to Velvetise™ their world, bringing happiness through chocolate.”
Gravity Road''s global head of planning, Mike Florence, added: “Hotel Chocolat is a globally ambitious, digitally-led brand with real heart and cultural momentum. So we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to accelerate this next stage of growth. Working end-to-end means we can deliver a creative content and commerce model that’s fast and future facing.”
