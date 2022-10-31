McCain Foods Enters the Metaverse with Regen Fries through Gravity Road

McCain has committed to reimagining ways to grow potatoes that are beneficial for both the planet and the communities in which it operates. This is part of McCain’s global commitment to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100 percent of its potato acreage worldwide by the end of 2030.

“We believe regenerative agriculture is vital in trying to make the global food system more sustainable. If we don't change the way we farm, the implications are bleak – and we cannot allow that to happen,” said Christine Kalvenes, McCain’s Global Head of Innovation and Marketing. “Working together with farmers and consumers, we want to enable and speed the transition to regenerative farming practices.”

As we look to the future of farming and agricultural practices, McCain recognizes the education potential that lies with younger consumers. The aim of #SaveOurSoil is to educate and engage next-gen audiences, serving Regen Fries in the spaces where they are already enjoying spending time. Brought to life through exciting collaborations with one of the largest metaverse platforms, Roblox, and the first NFT-themed restaurant, Bored & Hungry, McCain is providing a stage for younger audiences to better understand the challenges currently facing the farming community and the benefits of regenerative farming.