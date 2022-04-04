Gravity Road taps into Euphoria for skincare brand Laneige

HBO’s Euphoria Season 2’s breakout star, Sweeney, dons a lab coat and specs to explain the brand’s cutting-edge, proprietary ingredients and technology in an approachable, playful, yet trustworthy way. Research found that self-educated ‘skintellectuals’ seek deep information about products before they buy. A few years ago, the ingredients on the back of a product would have read like Greek to most people, but Gen Z knows their acids from their peptoids, their retinoids from their squalines. Today, almost two-thirds (62%) of Gen Z research beauty products before purchasing.

The campaign, which positions the Amorepacific US-owned brand as a skincare authority, comprises a social-first video push on Laneige’s US TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter handles, with photography featuring a set of assets designed to tackle different media channels in order to reach Gen-Z, online and in-store.

The drive coincides with a formula upgrade and new packaging for the Water Bank line of products. It is the most sophisticated skincare launch by Laneige to date, and the science needed to be broken down in a simple but fun way. Tapping into Sweeney’s star power, the brand aims to bring broader awareness of its skincare lines beyond its viral lip care product, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

Amorepacific US chief marketing & digital officer, Julien Bouzitat, says: "Sydney Sweeney and Laneige have experienced a similar acceleration trajectory over the last few months with Sydney cementing her status as one of the leading emerging actresses, most recently with the viral phenomenon of Euphoria Season 2, while Laneige keeps getting mentioned all over social media for its iconic Lip Sleeping Mask. Sydney is having a great moment right now, so it’s very exciting to partner with her to reach an even broader audience and continue to propel our brand awareness while establishing our skincare and hydration expertise beyond lip care. Sydney embodies perfectly the healthy, glowing and fun Laneige personality and brought it to life seamlessly in our campaigns. And we are supporting the launch by deploying the most ambitious 360 marketing plan Laneige ever had in the US, across multiple supports along with our retail partners."

Gravity Road founder Mark Boyd says, "It's always fun to work on a project that has such amazing ingredients like this. Between the Laneige brand itself, the innovative Water Bank Collection and a cultural phenomenon like Sydney Sweeney -- what resulted is work that people can't help but notice, engage with and enjoy. As a creative company, you can't get a more rewarding outcome than that."

