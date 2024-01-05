TikTok and Peloton Forge Fitness Fusion in new strategic partnership

The '#TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton' hub, available in the UK, US and Canada, will feature a range of Peloton content, including live classes, original instructor series, creator collaborations, and celebrity clips—all accessible through the #TikTokFitness hashtag.

Mark Boyd, founder at Gravity Road explains that the collaboration was sparked by a mutual acknowledgment that fitness has evolved into a more dynamic and fluid experience. Trending hashtags such as #hotgirlwalk or #girlswholift exemplify the diverse communities and groups shaping their fitness journey to mirror their identity. Peloton's approach involves embracing this evolution, aligning with the rapid pace of cultural shifts, and leading the industry's trajectory. The close association with TikTok provides Peloton with valuable insights and analyses on a significant global scale.

Boyd adds: " As things continue to fragment, clients and brands face being overwhelmed. Businesses and brands will seek bigger, deeper content partnerships to power their ecosystems. The true legacy of Barbie is the power of going big.

“It’s been awesome working with two such energetic partners. TikTok and Peloton bring the kind of cultural and commercial energy Gravity Road seeks to generate.

“TikTok is less a social signal. It’s scale now means it is culture. Being able to move at the speed of culture, working with fans to build multiple communities is a far fresher way of behaving. Big is now a collection of smalls.”

Oli Snoddy, VP of Consumer Marketing at Peloton, emphasised the alignment of both brands with the ever-changing cultural landscape. He explained: "Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences. Our team is excited to introduce the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways."

The Peloton hub on TikTok will integrate Peloton's recent brand evolution, focusing on making fitness more accessible.

Highlighting the opportunity for brands to connect deeply with audiences on the platform, Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok said "We're thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys, and find community."