Growth through innovation: Gravity Road's 2023

With ChatGPT capturing the imagination of the industry - but not many agencies truly confident to know how to use it - Gravity Road pushed ahead embracing new technology and harnessing it to make a tangible difference for its clients.

So the ambitions of founders Mark Eaves and Mark Boyd to be the most platform-literate partner for brands was brought to life in 2023 with a raft of innovative collaborations, such as TikTok and Unilever (read below) and the hiring of the TikTok creator Rob Mayhew as a creative.

Creative Salon on Gravity Road's 2023

Gravity Road ended its fifth year as part of David Jones' BrandTech Group having firmly established itself as the leading agency that uses technology to seamlessly disseminate creative ideas that work across virtual, social and physical worlds.

Its work on (and on behalf of) TikTok is perhaps its most high profile, and the hiring of the key TikTok creator Rob Mayhew as a creative shows how Gravity Road leads the industry in this particular sphere. At this year's Cannes Lions festival of creativity, the agency unveiled the global #CleanTok content series - a collaboration between TikTok and Unilever to connect, share life-changing hacks, learn professional tips and gather proven product recommendations.