Strength in breadth: BMB's 2023

Creative Salon on BMB’s 2023

BMB had an impressive beginning to the year winning the business of both the LTA and Italian beer company Menabrea. Most recently, the agency also won the Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods creative account and will soon take the helm of the strategy and creative for brands such as Strings and Things Kids Snacks, Pure, Dairygold and Charleville.

There was some changes on the management floor as CSO Mel Arrow departed to McCann, while BMB's business director Matt Bonny was promoted to head of account management.

BMB also partnered with University of the Arts London (UAL) in a new brief to shape its advertising industry course content in 2023 and give students a deeper insight into the creative communications industry.

But it was the extent - and breadth - of the output from BMB's creative department that really made the noise. Its debut work for the LTA - 'The LTA Tennisables' - saw BMB introduce six child-friendly characters in a bid to inspire more children aged 4-11 years old to play tennis. British professional tennis players Emma Raducanu MBE and Jack Draper starred in the campaign to support the LTA’s long-term mission to open up tennis to a wider audience, through their junior programme LTA Youth. BMB’s first campaign for Menabrea also aimed to showcase the Italian 'birra’ as the true taste of the Italian Alps through eight illustrations produced in collaboration with UK artist Paul Blow.

Talking of debut pieces of work for brands, BMB also created a new creative framework for Freenow, a mobility platform that provides multi-mobility services in a single app. ‘Feel Freenow’ taps into the insight that people want to experience cities without having to waste time thinking about how to get to certain destinations. The campaign’s film includes an enrapturing spinning zoetrope model.