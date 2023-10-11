Poetry, Piano and Puerility – Matt Lever’s Creative Inspirations

Piano

I started piano lessons as a 6-year-old in the 1980s, with an elderly lady who lived about 100 yards from the house (our house I mean, she obviously lived 0 yards from her house). I was making extraordinarily great progress when, after 4 lessons, aforementioned pensioner sadly went on tour to the big concert hall in the sky.

There wasn’t an abundance of local music teachers in Yeovil (which might explain the lack of megastar artistes from Somerset, The Wurzels notwithstanding) so, sadly, my ivories remained untinkled for the best part of 40 years, until I started encouraging (forced) my girls to start piano lessons and thought I’d give it a go, too (Midlife crisis? Possibly).

I’m still utterly rubbish but it’s been a revelation. Not just because it’s a brilliant instrument but because it’s made me realise something that’s been profoundly helpful to my creative process. Because piano’s so bloody hard, you really can’t think about anything else while you’re playing it. I’ve always struggled to not think about creative briefs at every moment of the day and night, so finding hobbies where you literally can’t think about anything else is an amazing way to leave something for a period of time, turn your brain off to it and then return to it afresh. It’s like resetting your phone but for your brain, just with a soundtrack of (frankly terrible) Chopin.

If you’re a creative, find something to do that prevents your brain from thinking about briefs and you’ll come back to them renewed and with a completely fresh perspective.