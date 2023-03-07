BMB launches pan-Euro campaign for mobility app Freenow
The first brand work by the agency includes a new brand platform - 'Feel Freenow'
07 March 2023
BMB has created a new creative platform, called ‘Feel FREENOW’ to support the positioning for the eponymous mobility platform - which provides multi-mobility services in a single app including taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, public transport services, e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters.
The idea taps into the insight that go-getting cityholics want to experience all the exciting moments and connections that the city has to offer, without having to waste time thinking about how to get there.
A hero film, “Free City”, brings this idea to life. As FREENOW is available in many cities across Europe, BMB opted to set the film in its own world – a spectacular spinning zoetrope model, packed with vibrant, abstract representations of urban life that are instantly relatable, regardless of where the viewer comes from.
The film depicts a world where the inhabitants are stuck in a repetitive loop. The focus of the narrative is on our heroine, a woman who is roused from her loop by a notification on her phone, before going on a journey across the city, taking in all that it has to offer using a variety of FREENOW modes of transport.
The “Free City” film concludes with the brand endline and an endframe detailing the transport modes available in each country, alongside a simple articulation of FREENOW’s service: “Feel FREENOW. One app – more ways to travel.”
The Electric Theatre Collective worked with BMB on the film. The Zoetrope, which first appeared in 1834, has been used variously in film, experiential installations and music videos – but the FREENOW film is the first advertisement using the animation technique created entirely in CGI. With a stop-motion animation aesthetic, 3D body scans of actors cast for the film, are the digital characters featured in the film’s world. The result is a visual feast where the energy and diversity of each layer captures the feeling of a bustling and vibrant city.
Alongside the film, which will run on TV and VOD, BMB has created assets for radio, social media and OOH. The campaign breaks in Ireland on 6 March 2023, and the UK in April on ITV and Channel 4. The campaign will roll out through other European markets including Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Greece in the following months – with local teams adapting the assets to suit their local market offering.
1/2Brand Design
2/2Brand Design
Grae Barnes, VP Brand and Communications at FREENOW, says, “We are a brand who loves the city and love the people who live and work in them. We exist to help get people where they want in life without having to worry about how to get there. This campaign is a big moment for the brand as we look to launch our new creative platform across our markets and we're excited to see it come to life in such a creatively ambitious and distinctive way.”
Jason Cobbold, BMB Chief Executive Officer, comments, “We’re thrilled to see this new campaign for FREENOW go live. The creative work builds off our work together evolving the brand’s positioning, and we’re excited to see this land in the real world.”
Matt Lever, CCO, BMB adds, “FREENOW helps people to effortlessly experience everything the city has to offer. We’re excited to see our new brand platform out there in the world and hope that our highly crafted, distinctive campaign captures the attention of our audience all around Europe”.
Credits:
Advertiser: FREENOW
Client Credit: Grae Barnes, VP Brand and Communications, FREENOW
Claire Walsh, Global Head of Brand and Content, FREENOW
Klaus Cordeiro, Head of Design, FREENOW
Creative Agency: BMB
Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Chief Creative Officer: Matt Lever
Creative Directors: Will Marsden & Jordan Down
Creatives: Jack Snell & Joe Lovett
Chief Strategy Officer: David Bain
Managing Director: Claudia Wallace
Business Director: Matt Bonny
Account Director: Lily Gray
Account Manager: Amber Van de Sande
Planner: Amy Bowker
Head of Design: Ted Smith
Designer: Sam Peele
Creative Producer: Sofi Andersson Elena Frischknecht
TV Producer: Pete Thornton & Clancie Brennan
Production credits: ETC
Animation Production: Electric Studios
Post Production Company: Electric Theatre Collective
Film Director: Dean Robinson
Production Producer: Alasdair Patrick
Production Coordinator: Tasha Beddoe
Colourist: Connor Coolbear
VFX Sup: David Filipe, Fabrice Fireni, Tobin Brett
VFX Leads: Jack Powell, Will Medcalf, Matteo La Motta, Scott Ryan, Nikolai
Maderthoner
VFX Artists: Adrian Teoh, Alberto Pizzocchero, Alex Snookes, Amy Smith, Arthur Ranson,Aurelien Ronceray-Peslin, Bibin Panackal, Charlie Humphrey, Christian Block, Constantin,Von Zitzewitz, David Filipe, Elliott Holland-Crouch, Florian Mounie, Fred Austin, George Gough, Gererd Murphy, Gianluca Fratellini, Han Park, Hendrik Freuer, Iain Murray, Jack Powell, Jochem Aarts , Joseph Allerton, Joseph Dowling, Ogi Vukovic, Oliver Metz,Patrick Krafft, Rich Roberts, Robert Reinsched, Rodrigo Torres, Sarah Crux, Tom Harrison, Ulysses Popple, Yousef Grierson, Ysabel King, Zach Pindolia.
Media: The7Stars (UK)