Breast Cancer Now releases tactical ad for Women’s World Cup final
The print and social campaign was created by BMB
21 August 2023
Research and support charity Breast Cancer Now launched a tactical ad on the day of the Women’s World Cup final (20 August) to encourage people to check for changes in the colour, texture or feel of their breasts.
Created by creative agency BMB, the brand activation included print and digital executions which ran on social channels, in the Sunday Telegraph, The Mail on Sunday and at major stations in London, to mark the Lionesses’ showdown with Spain yesterday.
Featuring the centre spot on a football pitch, seen directly from above, the eye-catching creative stated: “If everyone regularly checks for a change in the colour, texture or feel of their breasts, and gets to know their normal, we could help beat breast cancer too.”
Credits
Agency: BMB
Chief Creative Officer Matt Lever
Creatives Jack Snell, Joe Lovett, Ted Smith
Business Director Sam Hardy
Account Director Rosie Morahan
Account Manager Amber Van Der Sande
Senior Strategist Amy Bowker
Head of Design Ted Smith
Designer Mark Gould
Project Director Sofi Goddard
Client: Breast Cancer Now
Associate Marketing Director Deanne Gardner
Head of Brand Marketing & Planning Lauren Songour
Brand Marketing Manager Sophie Smart
Senior Brand Marketing Officer Jess Mason