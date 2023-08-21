BMB Breast Cancer Now 'A Bigger Win' Daily Mail press ad

Breast Cancer Now releases tactical ad for Women’s World Cup final

The print and social campaign was created by BMB

By creative salon

21 August 2023

Research and support charity Breast Cancer Now launched a tactical ad on the day of the Women’s World Cup final (20 August) to encourage people to check for changes in the colour, texture or feel of their breasts.

Created by creative agency BMB, the brand activation included print and digital executions which ran on social channels, in the Sunday Telegraph, The Mail on Sunday and at major stations in London, to mark the Lionesses’ showdown with Spain yesterday.

Featuring the centre spot on a football pitch, seen directly from above, the eye-catching creative stated: “If everyone regularly checks for a change in the colour, texture or feel of their breasts, and gets to know their normal, we could help beat breast cancer too.”

Credits

Agency: BMB

Chief Creative Officer Matt Lever

Creatives Jack Snell, Joe Lovett, Ted Smith

Business Director Sam Hardy

Account Director Rosie Morahan

Account Manager Amber Van Der Sande

Senior Strategist Amy Bowker

Head of Design Ted Smith

Designer Mark Gould

Project Director Sofi Goddard

Client: Breast Cancer Now

Associate Marketing Director Deanne Gardner

Head of Brand Marketing & Planning Lauren Songour

Brand Marketing Manager Sophie Smart

Senior Brand Marketing Officer Jess Mason

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.