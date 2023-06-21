BMB unveils debut campaign for Italian beer brand Menabrea

Produced in collaboration with UK artist Paul Blow, the designs showcase Alpine backgrounds, boats on lakes and train journeys, all of which have a subtle outline bottle or cap of Menabrea hidden within the landscape, such as within the boat’s reflection on the lake, in the viaduct or the dining table.

Eight illustrations convey the tradition, heritage and craft found at the heart of Menabrea, showcasing how the brand, founded in Biella in 1846, is the oldest active brewery in Italy. The illustrations are also accompanied by a range of different headlines that hope to evoke the birra’s Alpine provenance including 'Enjoyed in High Places', 'The Beer Others Look Up To' and 'Elevating Beer Since 1846', with all executions featuring the campaign tagline 'Italian Alpine Birra'.

The campaign launches this week across print, OOH and digital in both London and Manchester, at key sites including Manchester Arndale shopping centre and Holborn Eye.