BMB unveils debut campaign for Italian beer brand Menabrea
The OOH, digital and print campaign features a series of original illustrated executions
21 June 2023
Italian premium beer brand Menabrea is marking the launch of its new campaign across the UK with a series of original illustrated executions.
Devised by the brand's lead creative partner BMB, the agency's debut campaign for Menabrea aims to showcase the 'birra’ as the true taste of the Italian Alps.
Produced in collaboration with UK artist Paul Blow, the designs showcase Alpine backgrounds, boats on lakes and train journeys, all of which have a subtle outline bottle or cap of Menabrea hidden within the landscape, such as within the boat’s reflection on the lake, in the viaduct or the dining table.
Eight illustrations convey the tradition, heritage and craft found at the heart of Menabrea, showcasing how the brand, founded in Biella in 1846, is the oldest active brewery in Italy. The illustrations are also accompanied by a range of different headlines that hope to evoke the birra’s Alpine provenance including 'Enjoyed in High Places', 'The Beer Others Look Up To' and 'Elevating Beer Since 1846', with all executions featuring the campaign tagline 'Italian Alpine Birra'.
The campaign launches this week across print, OOH and digital in both London and Manchester, at key sites including Manchester Arndale shopping centre and Holborn Eye.
Angus Lawrie, head of premium brands, C&C Group said: “When you visit Biella and the brewery, it’s hard not to be taken back by the location and process that goes into making Menabrea beer. We wanted to capture this in a campaign that truly represents the brand while communicating its authentic, quality, Italian proposition to consumers - which Italian Alpine Birra does beautifully.
“With over 170+ years of brewing expertise, we are pleased to launch this campaign which fits the heritage of the brand with beautiful imagery evoking the story of our award-winning Italian birra.”
Jason Cobbold, CEO, BMB added: “This is a storied brand from a wonderful, but less familiar part of Italy. The campaign is all about evoking the crisp air and fresh water where this gem of a beer is brewed.”
Credits
Advertiser/Brand - Menabrea
Client Credits - Angus Lawrie, Head of Premium Brands, C&C Group
Creative Agency - BMB
Chief Creative Officer - Matt Lever
Creative Directors - Will Marsden and Jordan Down
Founder and Strategy - Lead David Bain
Head of Account Management - Matt Bonny
Account Director - Lily Gray
Account Manager - Hannah Stafford
Head of Design - Ted Smith
Designer - Mark Gould
Head of Operations - Jack Waters
Illustrator - Paul Blow
Media Planning and Buying - Republic of Media