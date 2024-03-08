Breast Cancer Now uses AI in 'Gallery of Hope' exhibition

Simon Vincent, Director of Research, Support and Influencing at Breast Cancer Now, said: “‘Gallery of Hope’ shines a much-needed spotlight on the realities of living with secondary breast cancer, through people sharing their own experiences and future moments they hope to see. This exhibition hits home just how much more needs to be done for the estimated 61,000 people living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, and the vital role of research in bringing hope – and indeed time – so that people with the disease live to see the future moments that matter so much to them.”

Bianca Eglinton, Creative Director, BMB, added: “We’re so proud to be continuing our work with Breast Cancer Now in a new campaign that gives people living with secondary breast cancer a unique platform through which to share their hopes for the future. We hope that the campaign will help underline the importance of research and contribute to our ongoing mission to get people talking more openly about breast cancer.”

Jillian Edelstein, photographer, commented: “I’m so happy to be able to take part in the Gallery of Hope, to help those with secondary breast cancer visualise the future moments they hope to see, thanks to the incredible research Breast Cancer Now helps to fund.”

Simon Legrand, real-time supervisor at Untold Studios added: “It’s so important that we use AI for good, in this case to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Now’s incredible work. The aim of this project is to provide a sense of hope for people experiencing or affected by breast cancer and we're proud to have played a role in bringing it to life.”

BMB has created a series of successful campaigns for Breast Cancer Now, including the award winning 'The Chat', the UK’s first drama series to play out in a group chat in a messaging app, and 'Stories of Secondary', a moving short film exploring what life is like for people living with secondary breast cancer. The agency’s first work for the charity, 'Real Talk', encouraged people to talk more openly about breast cancer.