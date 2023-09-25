Breast Cancer Now shines a light on incurable secondary breast cancer

The film explores what it feels like to live with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis and the one word that lingers in the minds of those affected - 'If' - as they look to an uncertain future and the precious moments that they may tragically be deprived of by this disease.

Breast Cancer Now is working tirelessly to change the outlook for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer, recognising research as the one ‘currency’ that holds the potential to ‘buy’ them more time with loved ones and to do the things that matter to them. And with an estimated 61,000 people in the UK currently living with the disease, there is no time to waste in making this happen.

Created by creative agency BMB, the 'If I had more time' campaign asks people living with secondary breast cancer what they would do if they could be afforded more time. Their heartbreaking answers include wishes to see their children grow up and get married, dreams of traveling the world and hoping they’ll have the time to tell all those closest to them that they love them, before it’s too late.

Shot in a documentary style, the film is raw and very moving, showing these women in their own homes, talking in their words, and revealing to us both their vulnerabilities and their strength in dealing with their diagnoses.