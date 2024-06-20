cannes lions 2024
Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
McCann London's winning streak for Xbox continues
20 June 2024
Having already picked up two Grands Prix, McCann London won a further Gold Lion for its 'The Everyday Tactician' campaign for Xbox in the Brand Experience & Activation category,
The work merged real and virtual worlds by recruiting a new member of Bromley FC’s management team through the popular Football Manager game. Nathan Owolabi joined Bromley Football Club as the Club's Tactician earlier this year, helping Bromley FC get promoted for the first time in their 132-year history.
Adam&eveDDB along with DDB Sydney won a Silver for 'The Original Mouthful' for McDonald's.
There was also a Silver handed to McCann Manchester for 'Aldidas' for Aldi.
Adam&eveDDB London and New York picked up a Bronze for 'Smugglers' for Marmite, while both VML London and AMV BBDO won the same for 'Waiting to Love' for NHS Blood & Transplant and 'The Gravy Race' for Sheba respectively.
The Grand Prix was picked up by Weber Shandwick New York for 'The First Edible Mascot' for Poptarts.
A total of 10 Golds, 29 Silvers; and 30 Bronzes, as well as the Grand Prix, were awarded in this category.