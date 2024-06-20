HERO KV mccann london xbox fm24 tnt sports the everyday tactician

cannes lions 2024

Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

McCann London's winning streak for Xbox continues

By Creative Salon

20 June 2024

Having already picked up two Grands Prix, McCann London won a further Gold Lion for its 'The Everyday Tactician' campaign for Xbox in the Brand Experience & Activation category,

The work merged real and virtual worlds by recruiting a new member of Bromley FC’s management team through the popular Football Manager game. Nathan Owolabi joined Bromley Football Club as the Club's Tactician earlier this year, helping Bromley FC get promoted for the first time in their 132-year history.

Adam&eveDDB along with DDB Sydney won a Silver for 'The Original Mouthful' for McDonald's.

There was also a Silver handed to McCann Manchester for 'Aldidas' for Aldi.

Adam&eveDDB London and New York picked up a Bronze for 'Smugglers' for Marmite, while both VML London and AMV BBDO won the same for 'Waiting to Love' for NHS Blood & Transplant and 'The Gravy Race' for Sheba respectively.

The Grand Prix was picked up by Weber Shandwick New York for 'The First Edible Mascot' for Poptarts.

A total of 10 Golds, 29 Silvers; and 30 Bronzes, as well as the Grand Prix, were awarded in this category.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.