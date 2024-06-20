Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

There was also a Silver handed to McCann Manchester for 'Aldidas' for Aldi.

Adam&eveDDB London and New York picked up a Bronze for 'Smugglers' for Marmite, while both VML London and AMV BBDO won the same for 'Waiting to Love' for NHS Blood & Transplant and 'The Gravy Race' for Sheba respectively.

The Grand Prix was picked up by Weber Shandwick New York for 'The First Edible Mascot' for Poptarts.

A total of 10 Golds, 29 Silvers; and 30 Bronzes, as well as the Grand Prix, were awarded in this category.