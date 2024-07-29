How Pablo and Unlimited Supported the Met Police's Transformation and Recruitment Drive

What was the original brief behind the campaign?

Mark Sng, chief strategy officer, Pablo London: With The Met service facing its lowest staffing levels in a decade, the brief was to increase applications to the Met's recruitment process. However, with the Casey report findings in regards to the diversity of the Met, our task would be to appeal to female and ethnic minority applicants.

Sir Mark Rowley [Commissioner of Police of the Met] expressed the need to act quickly and effectively to build a modern police service London deserves: “We must change for our communities and we must change for our officers and staff who serve them”.

Our opportunity was to attract the right people to become agents of progress from within the Met - but also to signal wider change to the general public. No easy task.

Our answer was to be direct with what the Met is trying to achieve. Change for the communities they serve. Change for the applicants who’ll find a challenging but rewarding career in the Met. And change within the Met itself.