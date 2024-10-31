Work Of The Week: Haribo's TreatLine; Asos's 'Inspired By' and More...

'Dreamin' for Decathlon by AMV BBDO

Sports retailer Decathlon has launched a new global campaign created by AMV BBDO to promote its BuyBack service. Recently extended to all sports equipment, this initiative allows customers to return unwanted items in exchange for a voucher or cash back toward their next purchase.To access the scheme, customers complete a quick online assessment to register their return before dropping off the item at any Decathlon store nationwide, where they can receive a voucher worth up to 40 per cent of the item’s value, and in some markets cash on the spot.

