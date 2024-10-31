Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Haribo's TreatLine; Asos's 'Inspired By' and More...
The best creative, curated
31 October 2024
‘Inspired By’ for ASOS by The Or
ASOS has launched ‘Inspired By’, a new brand platform that celebrates the places, moments and objects behind the latest fashion trends. ‘Inspired By’ takes what ASOS does best - drawing inspiration from countless places to inform trends and fashion - and brings it to life by telling the story behind the curation.
‘Make More Room for Beauty' for Boots by VML UK
Since launching a beauty expansion earlier this year, Boots UK is again making more room for beauty with its new OOH campaign with VML in collaboration with The Pharm. The campaign is brought to life across Central London in an immersive-style, showcasing eye-catching 3D beauty products
‘The Power To Do It All' for Lloyds by adam&eveDDB
To mark the release of the new Link Pay feature in the refreshed Lloyds mobile banking app, Lloyds is expanding its biggest ever multichannel campaign - ‘The Power To Do It All’ - with a new advert that highlights the ease of requesting money from family and friends. Created by adam&eveDDB, this features a new 60” spot that builds on the charm and surprise of the first burst of the campaign.
'TreatLine' for Haribo by Edelman
Haribo is bringing back 'Monsters Approved' for Halloween 2024, designed to help grown-ups avoid disappointment at the doorstep. In partnership with Edelman, the campaign builds on last year’s success and features a curated selection of kid-approved sweets, each pack marked with the official Monsters Approved seal.
'Let’s Get Ready to Crumble' for Müller by VCCP
Müller Corner gets ready to rumble dairy aisles across the UK as it brings back two of the nation’s much-loved retro flavours, Apple Crumble and Cherry Bakewell, with a campaign that takes inspiration from 1994 earworm “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” by PJ & Duncan.
IKEA And Its Mattresses by Mother
We live in a time when online streaming platforms see sleep as their biggest competitor. Sleep is a basic human need, but in the attention economy, where you can cash in by dominating eyeballs, everything is engineered to keep you awake. IKEA mattresses are ENGINEERED to keep you asleep… The world doesn’t want you to sleep, but IKEA mattresses do.
'Dreamin' for Decathlon by AMV BBDO
Sports retailer Decathlon has launched a new global campaign created by AMV BBDO to promote its BuyBack service. Recently extended to all sports equipment, this initiative allows customers to return unwanted items in exchange for a voucher or cash back toward their next purchase.To access the scheme, customers complete a quick online assessment to register their return before dropping off the item at any Decathlon store nationwide, where they can receive a voucher worth up to 40 per cent of the item’s value, and in some markets cash on the spot.
'Sleigh Street' for Freemans by MullenLowe
Freemans is kicking off the festive season with one of 2024’s first Christmas ads. The 30-second spot features singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a stylish "Style Squad" delivering gifts on a snowy 'Sleigh Street,' all dressed in the latest holiday looks. Arriving in a retro delivery van, the squad echoes Freemans' nationwide delivery service, helping shoppers gear up for Christmas while spreading the cost.
'Red One' for M&M's by T&Pm
M&M's are often chosen as a movie night snack, making it all the more fitting that they’ve partnered with Amazon MGM Studios' holiday action film, “Red One”, hitting theatres nationwide on November 15. Its creative agency T&Pm is once again bringing to life the iconic Red M&M character, which sees it on screen alongside the film's stars: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.
‘Brett Flair’ for Betfair Casino by Pablo
Betfair Casino, part of the world’s biggest entertainment company, Flutter, has launched with their creative agency, Pablo, a new campaign seeing the return of their ‘Brett Flair’ character, but this time with some new companions. The new campaign, builds on the success of the original Brett Flair campaign which launched in 2022, evolving this creative platform to new heights. It celebrates Betfair Casino as the ultimate ‘home of new games’, reminding players that exciting new slot games are released every week.
'The Last Night Out' for Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) by McCann London
The NTIA and McCann London launch their campaign “The Last Night Out” highlighting the continued plight of the UK nightclub scene, with more than three UK clubs closing every month and all UK nightclubs in danger of closing by the end of the decade, 31 December 2029. “The Last Night Out” highlights this doomsday scenario in true nightclub fashion, announcing it as the very final nightclub event.