Image of Red M&M interviewing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons

M&M's Partner with Hollywood Film The 'Red One'

Created by T&Pm, M&M's iconic 'Red' returns, this time interviewing the stars of Amazon MGM Studios' new festive film

By Creative Salon

30 October 2024

M&M's are often chosen as a movie night snack, making it all the more fitting that they’ve partnered with Amazon MGM Studios' holiday action film, “Red One”, hitting theatres nationwide on November 15.  

Its creative agency T&Pm is once again bringing to life the iconic Red M&M character, which sees it on screen alongside the film's stars: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.

The humour-filled campaign sees 'Red' interviewing the acting trio, all the while fighting for screen time in the Hollywood blockbuster, claiming there's no "Red One" without Red.

CREDIT: Paid Media: EssenceMediacom 

CREDIT: Creative Agency: Weber Shandwick 

Executive Creative Director: Alana Beseau 

Creative Director: Jeff Barry 

Associate Creative Director: Jorie Williams Copywriter: Cecelia Stewart 

CREDIT: Creative Assets: T&Pm

Toby Allen - Chief Creative Officer

James Fernandes - Creative Director

Melissa DeStefano - Copywriter

Andrea Rambert - Art Director

Osagie Samuel - Art Director

Laura Hazell - Business Lead

Jake Batty - Senior Account Director

Gabriela Kwaku Yeboah - Senior Account Manager

Alex Dobson - Creative Strategy Lead

Christina Fusco-House - Senior Strategist

Ralph Pedersen - Senior Designer

Zoe Collins - Junior Designer

Nita Salem - Senior Project Manager

Thea Evely - Head of Integrated Production

Dillon Palmer - Content Producer

Lakhbir Tari - Production Assistant

CREDIT: The Berry

Duo Directors - The Berry Boys (Ryan Burnham & Luke Robson) - @theberryboys.uk (@ryburnham & @lukemrobson)

Senior Creative Producer - Andy Daly - @andydalycreative

Assistant Producer - Mariella Driskell - @m4r13ll4

Senior Motion Designer - Jay Bennett - @_jbmotion

Project Manager - Alex Burnham - @alexburnham1

Production Assistant - Nell Clacher - @nell.clacher

CREDIT: House Special

Kirk Kelley - Director and Creative Director                                                         

Julie Ragland - Executive Producer

Alix Iverson - Line Producer

Cam Williams - Editor and Editorial/Post Dept. Manager

John J. Corbett-Nuke Artist, Compositing Artist

Eric Bacon - Assistant Editor and Mastering Technician

Josh Macy - Senior Systems Administrator

CREDIT: Creative Outpost

Offline - Tristram Edwards

Grade - Mark Horrobin

Online - Tim Davies

Sound Design - Dave Robinson, Tom Lane

Transfer - Isabella Lau

Producer - Andy Salem

 

