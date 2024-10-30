M&M's Partner with Hollywood Film The 'Red One'
Created by T&Pm, M&M's iconic 'Red' returns, this time interviewing the stars of Amazon MGM Studios' new festive film
30 October 2024
M&M's are often chosen as a movie night snack, making it all the more fitting that they’ve partnered with Amazon MGM Studios' holiday action film, “Red One”, hitting theatres nationwide on November 15.
Its creative agency T&Pm is once again bringing to life the iconic Red M&M character, which sees it on screen alongside the film's stars: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.
The humour-filled campaign sees 'Red' interviewing the acting trio, all the while fighting for screen time in the Hollywood blockbuster, claiming there's no "Red One" without Red.
