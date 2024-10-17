Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Just Eat-'it'; McRibs are Back; M&M's Spokescandy and More...
The best creative, curated
17 October 2024
Just Eat x Waitrose by McCann London
Just Eat (UK) has announced a significant expansion into everyday convenience with the addition of two iconic British brands, Boots and Waitrose, now available on the Just Eat app. For the first time with Just Eat, consumers can now order essential health, beauty, and grocery products from these retailers directly to their homes with the click of a button. From last-minute beauty must-haves to premium fresh ingredients, this partnership will revolutionise how customers access the trusted quality of Boots and Waitrose.
'McRib Returns?' for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett UK
After weeks of fanning the flames of speculation and several ‘accidental’ hints, McDonald’s is officially confirming what fans have been eagerly hoping for - the McRib is back. Actually, totally, properly back. Fans were quick to pick up on a series of ‘mistakes’ McDonald’s made over the past few weeks, from glitchy app notifications to cryptic ads. Today, McDonald’s is finally owning up to them - as it turns out, these weren’t mistakes at all, but part of its strategy to build the legend of the McRib before today’s big reveal.
Ring x M&M’S by T&Pm, Essence Mediacom and VML
M&M's has partnered with Ring to deliver a frightfully fun Halloween this year by bringing some candy-coated charm to doorsteps around the UK. This October, Ring customers will be able to set their Video Doorbell to greet visitors with a selection of fun and festive Quick Replies from Red, M&M’S iconic spokescandy. M&M’S turns the tables on trick or treaters by surprising those who ring the doorbell, asking them to respond to various challenges as suggested by Red.
‘Clocking Off’ for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas UK
EE is spotlighting the transformative power of its Wi-Fi 7 enabled Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro in its new "Clocking Off" ad, showcasing how these devices deliver faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, even in the busiest households. Whether it's streaming, gaming, or video calling, EE’s Wi-Fi 7 technology promises to transform home connectivity, delivering a smoother, frustration-free experience.
Bulk Dope Pre-Workout Launch by TMW Unlimited
Leading sports nutrition brand, Bulk, has today released a provocative new social-led integrated creative campaign in support of the launch of their new pre-workout supplement, DOPE. Created by TMW, the campaign is called “Enhance Performance, Legally” and plays on the name, benefits and packaging of the product.
‘Honey Heads’ for Hilltop by St Luke's London
Hilltop, the UK’s second largest honey brand, is redefining honey consumption with its debut brand campaign, ‘For Honey Heads.’ The campaign, developed by St Luke’s London, following their appointment in September, puts a spotlight on Hilltop’s unique flavour and versatility, offering a fresh and dynamic approach to the honey market.