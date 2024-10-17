Work Of The Week: Just Eat-'it'; McRibs are Back; M&M's Spokescandy and More...

'McRib Returns?' for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett UK

After weeks of fanning the flames of speculation and several ‘accidental’ hints, McDonald’s is officially confirming what fans have been eagerly hoping for - the McRib is back. Actually, totally, properly back. Fans were quick to pick up on a series of ‘mistakes’ McDonald’s made over the past few weeks, from glitchy app notifications to cryptic ads. Today, McDonald’s is finally owning up to them - as it turns out, these weren’t mistakes at all, but part of its strategy to build the legend of the McRib before today’s big reveal.

Read Here.