Bulk Wants Gym Enthusiasts to Take Dope (Legally)

Leading sports nutrition brand, Bulk, has today released a provocative new social-led integrated creative campaign in support of the launch of their new pre-workout supplement, DOPE.

Created by TMW, the campaign is called “Enhance Performance, Legally” and plays on the name, benefits and packaging of the product.

The pre-workout supplement, which gives gym-goers extra focus, energy and increased performance comes in a distinctive tub evoking pharmaceutical packing. It’s so good, you won’t believe it’s legal.