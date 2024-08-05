Suzuki Claims to Have The Best Kept Secret on the Road
The campaign for the car brand is first piece of work produced by TMW Unlimited since winning the account earlier this year
05 August 2024
The first campaign for Suzuki from TMW Unlimited sees the car brand claim that its Swift model is ‘the best secret on the road’ and that those in the know hope to keep it that way.
Following the brand’s ‘Good Different’ platform, the campaign aims to help the Suzuki Swift stand out from the crowd against ‘increasingly formulaic ads’ by presenting the different strategies that owners will go to in order to keep it from becoming too popular with other drivers.
Just as there’s magic in being in the know about a fantastic local restaurant, Swift drivers are happy to enjoy their little secret; a small car, packed with style, tech and spec as standard.
Activity will run across TV, digital, OOH, social and radio.
The TVC features a variety of proud owners hiding their beloved cars from anyone who may see and want one for themselves. We see a woman covering her Swift in autumn leaves, another turning off a streetlight to keep it in the dark, and a man parking his behind a perfectly trimmed hedge in the shape of a Swift.
The press and OOH executions present Swift owners as taking matters into their own hands, with the car appearing to have been torn out of press ads or graffitied over on billboards. On radio and social, the owners do their best to sabotage the ads, showing only pictures on radio, or reversing the car out of frame.
Alex Key, general manager (marketing), Suzuki, said: “We knew from the start that we didn’t want another car ad that was just a drive through a city or sweeping down a mountain. We knew we had to do something different to stand out. We brought in TMW to help us create a challenger campaign that is Good Different, just like our cars. Putting our current and future owners at the heart of our ad, we decided to build some intrigue and be the first car brand to hide the cars rather than flaunt them.”
In addition to handling above-the-line creative, TMW is also responsible for CRM. Its in-house production team, Move Studio, produced the campaign in collaboration with Stink Films and Traktor.
This marks TMW’s first campaign following its appointment after a competitive pitch earlier this year. As Suzuki’s flagship model, the Swift plays a key role in driving the perception of the overall brand.
Graeme Noble, chief creative officer, TMW, added: “Just as nobody wants their favourite pub to be taken over by hordes of TikTokers, owners of the Swift are happy for their cars to remain the best kept secret on the road. There’s power in mystery, and that’s a lever that’s rarely been pulled in this market. We tried to have a bit of a fun with this, and find different ways to execute the concept across every channel. Happily, we think the ads match the car – good, and different.”
