Dame Annette King has made her first big play since joining Accenture Song as global lead of its marketing practice with the acquisition of the customer engagement group Unlimited.

Unlimited comprises of TMW, Walnut, Health Unlimited and Nelson Bostock and all will retain their individual brand names.

The deal, the terms of which have not been disclosed, sees Unlimited become part of the Accenture Song division within its marketing practice under Bill Scott, marketing practice lead, UKIA Accenture Song.

Five Reasons Why Accenture Has Bought Unlimited

The acquisition enhances Accenture Song’s ability to scale its offerings and unlock greater value from generative AI. Unlimited also has particular expertise in behavioral science, customer strategy and CRM activation.

Unlimited's proprietary Human Understanding Lab and AI-powered digital insights platform LUCA, complements Accenture Song's existing capabilities in data and analytics.

The purchase is the latest in a series of investments by Accenture Song to drive growth, following the acquisitions of GemSeek, Mindcurv, Work & Co, Rabbit’s Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable.

Headquartered in London, and with additional locations in Bristol, Winchester and Reading, Unlimited’s nearly 600 employees adds extra heft to Accenture Song’s UK team.

It will also accelerate Accenture's ambitions to develop its B2B offering in the UK.

Dame Annette King, global lead, marketing practice, Accenture Song, said: “There are few agencies that have proven to be as impressive as Unlimited over the last few years. The world of CRM is more crucial to brands than ever before and there is no greater partner for it than generative AI-powered creativity. We’re excited to welcome the team into the Accenture Song fold and most importantly, we can’t wait for the opportunities that now exist for our clients and talent.”