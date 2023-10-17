Board games, NFTs and Stoicism: Accenture Song's ECD on his creative inspirations

Art: XCOPY and Digital Art

I discovered NFTs at the end of 2021. A bit late, to be honest. Millionaires had already been made.

I quickly created a collection, quickly made a fortune, then quickly lost every penny.

Despite my obvious incompetence, I did learn something. Beyond all the pixelated punks and badly drawn monkeys, there's a constellation of artists and collectors that will blow your mind.

My personal favourite, and the OG artist in the space, is XCOPY.

'Fidenza' by Tyler Hobbs gives me goosebumps about the possibilities of Generative Art. I’m in awe of the genius of Sam Spratt, the eerie creations of Custom Horror, the sense of humour of Alpha Centauri Kid, and the tear-jerking story of Isaac Wright.

A generation of mould-breaking artists is bubbling up in the Web3 space, creating art that connects with a younger generation of art lovers. Curated marketplaces like SuperRare are always worth a look. It’s the wild, wild west of art.