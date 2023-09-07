Shelley Smoler on why she loves instructional, autobiographical and multi-dimensional art

Yoko Ono, Grapefruit

Yoko Ono's book entitled Grapefruit is one of my all-time favourites and always a great source of inspiration. It's a whimsical, delightful and subversive book of instructions for both art and life.

Each page offers conceptual direction for work yet to be created. Yoko Ono once described how, during the aftermath of the heavy bombing of Tokyo during World War II, Ono's brother was depressed and hungry. Her solution was to turn to their imaginations. "I said, 'OK, let's make a menu together. What kind of dinner would you like?' And, he said, 'Ice cream.' So, I said, 'Good, let's imagine our ice cream dinner.' And, we did, and he started to look happy. So, I realised even then that just through imagining, we can be happy. So we had our conceptual dinner and this is maybe my first piece of art."

With instructions like "Listen to the sound of the earth turning", "Make music only with overtones", or "Throw a stone into the sky high enough so it will not come back", this book constantly reminds me about the power of imagination and lateral thought.