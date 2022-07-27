Droga5 campaign for Amazon Books celebrates books as the foundation of culture

These will be promoted by leading influencers on BookTok; the ‘that reading feeling’ challenge encourages the public to post their favourite book, adorned with animated stickers that help bring to life the feeling.

The sticker pack and emojis are available through Amazon’s social channels.

Matt Hubbard, Droga5 creative director, said: “There’s a magic to reading that modern-day media like streaming or scrolling simply can’t replicate. An intimate relationship between reader and writer, books unlock myriad feelings from joy to sadness to having your mind blown and everything in between. In a world of fast content, diving into a good book has never felt so rewarding.”

Chris Chapman, head of design at Droga5 London, added: “Reading feels so special because it’s a co-production between a book and our imagination. We wanted to show what this feels like, that while reading looks passive from the outside, the feelings it creates in us are richly multi-layered. We worked with 17 different illustrators to create an eclectic treatment that combined vivid textures with the free-wheeling feel of user-generated content.”

Josh Fein, director of worldwide marketing at Amazon Books said: “I get to work with a team of passionate readers who want to inspire reading and help you find your next favourite book. That Reading Feeling Awaits is our call to crack open that hardcover or switch on your Kindle to feel the rewards of the immersive reading experience.”

