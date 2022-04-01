Amazon Alexa goes back in time to the Wild West
Created by Droga5, the campaign highlights how Alexa helps make a difference in your life
01 April 2022
Preceded by Ironing, Opera, Pompeii and most recently Prom, this latest outing for Alexa sees us go back in time to the Wild West.
The film opens outside a saloon in a typical town where we see two cowboys facing off. The rising tension is palpable as they exchange words, hands poised at their sides, before a voice suddenly interjects.
A lady, dressed in modern attire and lounging on a sofa, has appeared in the middle of the town. She’s hard of hearing and asks them to give her a hand. Cue the cowboys holding up painted boards, subtitling the scene, including a comedy exchange debating the accuracy of a music-related description. As we cut back to reality, we reveal the woman watching the Western at home on her sofa as subtitles appear across the bottom of her TV.
As with the previous spot, Prom (also shot by Lance Acord where a couple in their 70s use Alexa to spark a memory through the power of music), this campaign aims to highlight how Alexa, regardless of who you are, your age or ability, helps you make a difference in your life.
