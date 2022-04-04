Droga5 starts a pillow fight for French ice cream brand Froneri
The campaign aims to increase brand awareness, whilst introducing Froneri’s latest product innovation Cookie Cone Extrême - made from cookies
04 April 2022
Droga5 London has launched a new global campaign to launch Froneri’s new Cookie Cone Extrême, ushering in a new direction for the iconic French ice cream brand where everything is taken to the Extrême.
The campaign centres on a TV and online ad, “An Extrême Night In”, where we see a cliched pillow fight quickly escalate as our two heroes begin a dramatic chase that spills out into the city.
The ad marks a step-change as it is a distinct move away from the polished portrayals of perfectly groomed women daintily snacking on ice cream that are traditionally associated with advertising for the category.
The spot was produced by SMUGGLER and directed by Similar But Different, a directing duo composed of Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler. Soundtracked by The Runways, ‘Cherry Bomb’, an iconic punk track with a rebellious spirit, perfect for the brand’s new tone of voice.
The work is part of a wider marketing campaign that includes all-new packaging and visual identity. The campaign will roll out in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Israel across TV, online video, outdoor and social.
The campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and relevance amongst a younger audience, whilst also introducing Froneri’s latest product innovation Cookie Cone Extrême - a category-first cone made from cookie.
This is the first work from Droga5 for Froneri, after the agency won the business through a pitch process last year.
Shelley Smoler, Executive Creative Director at Droga5, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our first film for Extrême. The work in the ice cream ad game is traditionally rife with perfectly lipsticked statues biting into their ice cream with a care and precision reserved for Murano glass blowers. This reckless assault on the senses will hopefully upend all the preconceived notions of what the category has to offer.”
Alicia Munday, global marketing manager for Froneri, said “This year we’ve taken the traditional ice cream cone to the Extrême, with an all new cone made from Cookie. To coincide with the launch of this category first we’ve developed a new creative platform for the brand - “Take It To The Extrême” – which sets out to demonstrate how life can be better when you push it to the Extrême.”
CREDITS
Froneri
Group Head of Marketing -Bernard Tual
Global Marketing Manager -Alicia Munday
Strategic Marketing Manager -Laura Fantoni
Chief Creative Officer - David Kolbusz
Executive Creative Director - Shelley Smoler
Group Creative Director: Raphael Basckin
Creatives - Teddy Souter, Frazer Price, Holly Bidgood, Charlotte Barnard
Head of Production - Peter Montgomery
Senior Producer - Sophie Paton
Assistant Producer - Olly West
Head of Strategy - Damien Le Castrec
Strategy Director - Francesca Zedde
Senior Account Director: Callum Raines
Account Director: Michael Ferdenzi
Production Credits
Directors: Similar But Different
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Prod. Company Producer: Nick Fewtrell
Prod. Company Exec Producer: Sara Wallace
DOP: Pat Aldinger / Julian Jonas Schmitt
Local Service Company: Tango Poland
Editor: The Quarry
Editor: Scot Crane
Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective
VFX lead: Nina Mosand
VFX Producer: Amie Kingsnorth
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Sound: String & Tins
Sound design & Mix: Culum Simpson / Joe Wilkinson
Sound Producer: Olivia Endersby
Music: The Runaways – ‘Cherry Bomb’
Composers: Joan Jett / Kim Fowley
Music Supervisor: Hywel Evaans at Run! Get Music!