Droga5 starts a pillow fight for French ice cream brand Froneri

The spot was produced by SMUGGLER and directed by Similar But Different, a directing duo composed of Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler. Soundtracked by The Runways, ‘Cherry Bomb’, an iconic punk track with a rebellious spirit, perfect for the brand’s new tone of voice.

The work is part of a wider marketing campaign that includes all-new packaging and visual identity. The campaign will roll out in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Israel across TV, online video, outdoor and social.

The campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and relevance amongst a younger audience, whilst also introducing Froneri’s latest product innovation Cookie Cone Extrême - a category-first cone made from cookie.

This is the first work from Droga5 for Froneri, after the agency won the business through a pitch process last year.

Shelley Smoler, Executive Creative Director at Droga5, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our first film for Extrême. The work in the ice cream ad game is traditionally rife with perfectly lipsticked statues biting into their ice cream with a care and precision reserved for Murano glass blowers. This reckless assault on the senses will hopefully upend all the preconceived notions of what the category has to offer.”

Alicia Munday, global marketing manager for Froneri, said “This year we’ve taken the traditional ice cream cone to the Extrême, with an all new cone made from Cookie. To coincide with the launch of this category first we’ve developed a new creative platform for the brand - “Take It To The Extrême” – which sets out to demonstrate how life can be better when you push it to the Extrême.”

