Collaboration, generosity and Marketing Through Mud and Dust: decoding Shelley Smoler

CS: So do you have set conditions that you require for fuelling your creativity?

SS: I try to visually stimulate myself as much as humanly possible and consume as much as possible, whether through art, film or fashion. It builds the database in my head of references and ideas.

CS: How would you describe your approach to creative problem solving?

SS: Very collaborative. I love hearing different people's ideas and building on them. When people collaborate, the seed gets so much better. And generosity - when you're generous with your ideas and you share them, they only get better. The more minds on an idea, the better it gets.

CS: What would you say is the biggest challenge you're facing today as a creative leader?

SS: Speed. Not only are deadlines getting tighter, people have to make brands learn quicker - you've got six seconds to capture the audience. Life has become so much more quicker. I don't long for it be slower regarding timeframes on projects - that's just the way the industry evolves and we have to keep up. We need to continue to raise the bar but it's a tough - the more companies move creative in-house, the faster they can do stuff themselves. So we also need to come up with creative ideas more quickly without slowing the whole process down.

CS: Do you think that speed impacts creativity?

SS: If we had more time to craft, maybe the ideas would be stronger but I think it's about working smarter. We have to learn to work within those boundaries. I don't think it does impact creativity, I think it actually pushes it on. People also consume things at speed; you've got to instantly draw them in, it challenges you to do better creative and to grab people much quicker at the beginning. And then you can retain them for longer, but it's about that speed up front.

CS: As a leader now, how do you work on overcoming some of these challenges?

SS: We only hire people that really do understand consumers and culture, people with an ear to the ground. It’s important to get more types of people into the industry and not just go through conventional routes likes tertiary education or advertising institutions. We need to go to different places where creativity is inherent, like comedy clubs. They’re full of people with interesting ways of seeing the world and we need to focus on diversity and aim to appeal to all segments of community.

CS: What do you think the industry can do to raise its creative standards?

SS: We pay a lot of attention to ideas and sometimes less attention to how and where that idea shows up. Everyone's on a mission to make an AMAZING film but how people consume media has changed and we need to invest in where it goes; I don't think that we're doing that enough. We need to better tailor work according to the medium to make the piece of work as effective as possible. Sometimes, advertising can be too self-referential; it speaks to the people in the industry but we need to focus on better representing all of society. Which is why we need to prioritise getting more voices in - to speak to larger populations - and actively listen to people who aren't necessarily normally selected in advertising.

CS: Imagine advertising is banned. Come 2023 what would you do for the rest of your life?

SS: Okay, so I get it - the question is about finding out what my other hobbies or interests are, what else I'm good at. The answer is nothing. Yeah if the industry folded in 2023, I'd reinvent it. For me, advertising isn't just a job, it is a hobby, it is something I love and I'm passionate about. If I couldn't do that, then I would probably be a really bad artist or a professional dog walker because those are things I love doing. But I think I'm probably better at advertising. And even then, I have a way to go.

CS: Finally, what is the biggest lesson you've learned so far in your career that could help someone coming up behind you?

SS: There isn't one style of leadership. I used to emulate what the rest of the world was doing in advertising and when I stopped, that's when my ideas actually became interesting. It's the same with leadership. For a long time, I thought I had to be the loudest person in the room, or have a certain style of leadership, but when I realised I could embrace my own style, I started enjoying leading - and probably became better at it.