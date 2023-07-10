'You’re all Set' for great times dining out with TheFork
Droga5 brings irreverent humour to new brand campaign for online restaurant booking service, TheFork
10 July 2023
In its new campaign for TheFork, Droga5 extols the benefits of the online restaurant booking service, with a clear message to diners: You don’t have to use TheFork when eating out, you’ll just enjoy yourself more if you do.
“You’re all set” is the first creative work launched by TheFork since its recent global rebrand by DesignStudio. The campaign’s hero film - breaking at the beginning of July, and running until December - debuts an irreverent tone of voice to infuse the brand with bags more joy and levity, while launching its new tagline: ‘You’re all set’.
The humorous, nonchalant tone continues in out-of-home, digital and social advertising, running across Europe.
TheFork, the leading restaurant booking platform in Europe and Australia, believes that the best things in life happen around the table. Dining isn’t only about the specific restaurant you go to, but about how finding the right restaurant allows for a better time around the table. To continue to bring more diners to restaurants, TheFork aims to highlight the unparalleled benefits of using the app compared to traditional methods, making it second nature to a new audience of restaurant-goers.
The campaign by Droga5, part of Accenture Song, aims to communicate a compelling reason to change to using TheFork, while communicating its wide-ranging benefits; from unique filters, an intuitive booking system, trusted reviews, and discounts on restaurants (even those with Michelin stars).
TheFork recognises that dining out can be a frustrating experience and that a meal is as affected by what you do before getting to the restaurant, as it is by what happens when sitting down to eat. So Droga5’s TV spot likens the experience of not using TheFork to a lack of preparation in other walks of life, which often lead to a less than ideal outcome.
Delivered through witty scriptwriting and slick visuals, the narrator riffs on how we prepare for things in all other facets of our lives, so why not with booking restaurants? We don’t just book ski holidays without checking the weather, enter karate tournaments without training, or develop AI without considering the consequences, so why would we not prepare to have a better time eating out?
Jose Noguer, CMO at TheFork: “Our new advertising campaign aims to develop the reflex of using theFork when it comes to restaurant outings, propelling an ever growing wave of connection between restaurants and diners, as in Europe today, only 3/10 people are aware than they can book a restaurant online*.Through the staging of the cultural tension that leaving restaurant outings to luck can lead to disappointment, we highlight how TheFork, thanks to its multiple and exclusive advantages and features, is setting diners up for success around the table.”
Shelley Smoler, CCO Droga5: “Every meal takes prep, even those eaten out. With no prep, it’s like leaving things to chance and we’ve all experienced the unlucky outcome of doing something we haven’t prepared for properly. We had so much fun imagining the downsides of just living life without planning (some from previous experience) - but had to cut several of our scenarios because of health and safety. The Fork is the no-brainer solution to preparing properly for the ideal eating out experience.”
Droga5 London won the account in April this year and set to work for the brand relaunch creative campaign.
Central to the campaign is the use of the reimagined brand identity and logo. Fresher, playful and reinvigorating, it aims to increase impact through an extended colour palette, incorporating a hero green alongside supporting hues. The three prongs of the logo represent each of the pillars of TheFork mission: bring people together, feed the human spirit and champion restaurant culture.
Credits:
Agency: Droga5
Agency Credits
CCO: Shelley Smoler
Group Creative Director: Matt Hubbard
Creative: Florence Russell
Creative: Alex Robson
Senior Designer: Oli East
Head of Production: Peter Montgomery
Producer: Manon Rees
CSO: Damien Le Castrec
Senior Strategist: Eloise Sykes
Managing Director: Heather Cuss
Senior Account Director: Tom Elias
Senior Account Manager: Libby Matthews
Head of Studio: Tim Larke
Editor / Motion Designer: Mike O’Brien
Artworker: Paul Callaby
Artworker: Robert David
Art Buyer: Katerine Gharraph
Production Company Credits
Production Company: Arts & Science
Director: Frank Atlantic
MD / Partner : James Bland
Producer: Lauren Highman
Post Production
Electric Theatre Collective
MD Jon Purton
Producer Rosie Corbett
Colourist Connor Coolbear
String and Tins
Sound Engineer : Culum Simpson
MD: Rachel Hough
Producer : Eimear Gorey