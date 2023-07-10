'You’re all Set' for great times dining out with TheFork

“You’re all set” is the first creative work launched by TheFork since its recent global rebrand by DesignStudio. The campaign’s hero film - breaking at the beginning of July, and running until December - debuts an irreverent tone of voice to infuse the brand with bags more joy and levity, while launching its new tagline: ‘You’re all set’.

The humorous, nonchalant tone continues in out-of-home, digital and social advertising, running across Europe.

TheFork, the leading restaurant booking platform in Europe and Australia, believes that the best things in life happen around the table. Dining isn’t only about the specific restaurant you go to, but about how finding the right restaurant allows for a better time around the table. To continue to bring more diners to restaurants, TheFork aims to highlight the unparalleled benefits of using the app compared to traditional methods, making it second nature to a new audience of restaurant-goers.

The campaign by Droga5, part of Accenture Song, aims to communicate a compelling reason to change to using TheFork, while communicating its wide-ranging benefits; from unique filters, an intuitive booking system, trusted reviews, and discounts on restaurants (even those with Michelin stars).

TheFork recognises that dining out can be a frustrating experience and that a meal is as affected by what you do before getting to the restaurant, as it is by what happens when sitting down to eat. So Droga5’s TV spot likens the experience of not using TheFork to a lack of preparation in other walks of life, which often lead to a less than ideal outcome.

Delivered through witty scriptwriting and slick visuals, the narrator riffs on how we prepare for things in all other facets of our lives, so why not with booking restaurants? We don’t just book ski holidays without checking the weather, enter karate tournaments without training, or develop AI without considering the consequences, so why would we not prepare to have a better time eating out?

Jose Noguer, CMO at TheFork: “Our new advertising campaign aims to develop the reflex of using theFork when it comes to restaurant outings, propelling an ever growing wave of connection between restaurants and diners, as in Europe today, only 3/10 people are aware than they can book a restaurant online*.Through the staging of the cultural tension that leaving restaurant outings to luck can lead to disappointment, we highlight how TheFork, thanks to its multiple and exclusive advantages and features, is setting diners up for success around the table.”

Shelley Smoler, CCO Droga5: “Every meal takes prep, even those eaten out. With no prep, it’s like leaving things to chance and we’ve all experienced the unlucky outcome of doing something we haven’t prepared for properly. We had so much fun imagining the downsides of just living life without planning (some from previous experience) - but had to cut several of our scenarios because of health and safety. The Fork is the no-brainer solution to preparing properly for the ideal eating out experience.”

Droga5 London won the account in April this year and set to work for the brand relaunch creative campaign.

Central to the campaign is the use of the reimagined brand identity and logo. Fresher, playful and reinvigorating, it aims to increase impact through an extended colour palette, incorporating a hero green alongside supporting hues. The three prongs of the logo represent each of the pillars of TheFork mission: bring people together, feed the human spirit and champion restaurant culture.

Credits:

Agency: Droga5

Agency Credits

CCO: Shelley Smoler

Group Creative Director: Matt Hubbard

Creative: Florence Russell

Creative: Alex Robson

Senior Designer: Oli East

Head of Production: Peter Montgomery

Producer: Manon Rees

CSO: Damien Le Castrec

Senior Strategist: Eloise Sykes

Managing Director: Heather Cuss

Senior Account Director: Tom Elias

Senior Account Manager: Libby Matthews

Head of Studio: Tim Larke

Editor / Motion Designer: Mike O’Brien

Artworker: Paul Callaby

Artworker: Robert David

Art Buyer: Katerine Gharraph

Production Company Credits

Production Company: Arts & Science

Director: Frank Atlantic

MD / Partner : James Bland

Producer: Lauren Highman

Post Production

Electric Theatre Collective

MD Jon Purton

Producer Rosie Corbett

Colourist Connor Coolbear

String and Tins

Sound Engineer : Culum Simpson

MD: Rachel Hough

Producer : Eimear Gorey