Droga5 rebrands tech hiring platform hackajob with distinct new look

Hackajob was founded in 2014 with a mission to disrupt the tech recruitment industry. They have just completed a $25m round of investment. Last year, someone got hired every 62 minutes on hackajob and live candidates increased 341 per cent YoY.

Despite this success, their brand needed rebooting. Droga5 was briefed to create a new identity, giving hackajob a distinctive look & feel that will help support their growth into the US market and develop their offering in the UK.

The hackajob platform is unique in that it is a live community of candidates, active on the platform, proving their skills through coding tests rather than dusty old CVs. The platform allows companies to connect with these candidates directly. Fast, fair and fully transparent hiring.

Connection is at the core of the business and therefore the brand identity too.

The two sides of the business, the candidate and the company, are represented visually by circles and squares. The logo playfully visualises these connections, an elegant dance representing the formation of new teams and partnerships. The wordmark, hand-cut by Jacob Wise, further brings this to life, merging squared-off and circular motifs.

The business also connects humans with technology, essentially making the connections necessary to build the world’s tech. The branded photography style coined ‘coding glow’, champions the talent responsible for this important work – the people behind the code.

It’s the first time hackajob has been through a full branding process.

Hackajob, CEO Mark Chaffey commented: “At our core, hackajob is connecting people with organisations that will ultimately build the future. We wanted a brand that brought this vision to life and Droga5 certainly delivered this.”

Stephanie McArdle, head of design at Droga5 London, adds: “We wanted to create a brand that tech talent aspire to be part of and motivate them to do the best work of their lives. Coding is cool!”

Credits

Head of Design, Stephanie McArdle

Senior Designer, Oli East

Senior Designer, Stephen Taylor

Senior Designer, George Goldsack

Motion Designer, Rob Wicksteed

Head of Studio, Tim Larke

Senior Copywriter, Anthony Ortuso

Strategy Director, Achim Schauerte

Group Account Director, Callum Raines

Account Director, Ben Allan

CEO & co-founder; hackajob, Mark Chaffey

Head of Marketing; hackajob, Daisy Kent

Designer; hackajob, Alex Joseph

CEO & Founder; Arketyp, John White