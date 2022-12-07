In a year of change, the work remains reliably first class: Droga5 2022

There was nothing quiet about Droga5's 2022. From some unmissable creative highlights, to the creation of a new parent brand in Accenture Song, to the departure of two key execs, it was quite the ride.

But it's testament to the strength of the agency bench and culture that the exit of creative chief David Kolbusz to Orchard in New York and the departure of strategic chief Dylan Williams were well managed. Shelley Smoler (now chief creative officer) and head of strategy Damien Le Castrec elegantly and seamlessly stepped up to the plate and the agency sails on under the assured captaincy of Bill Scott.

We asked Scott for his perspective on Droga5's year and, below, Creative Salon gives its take on such a watershed twelve months for the agency.