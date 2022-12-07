The Showcase 2022
In a year of change, the work remains reliably first class: Droga5 2022
Promoting Shelley, bedding in Accenture Song, and keeping creative standards right up there, it's been a busy year at Droga5.
07 December 2022
There was nothing quiet about Droga5's 2022. From some unmissable creative highlights, to the creation of a new parent brand in Accenture Song, to the departure of two key execs, it was quite the ride.
But it's testament to the strength of the agency bench and culture that the exit of creative chief David Kolbusz to Orchard in New York and the departure of strategic chief Dylan Williams were well managed. Shelley Smoler (now chief creative officer) and head of strategy Damien Le Castrec elegantly and seamlessly stepped up to the plate and the agency sails on under the assured captaincy of Bill Scott.
We asked Scott for his perspective on Droga5's year and, below, Creative Salon gives its take on such a watershed twelve months for the agency.
Bill Scott, Droga5's CEO, on his agency's year
What three words would you use to describe 2022?
200mph
IRL
Commutable
Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?
Our first work for Vestiaire Collective, where our featured puppets have become fashion influencers in their own right.
Our global campaign for Amazon Books, along with our first set of emojis…
The Paddy Power pitch win…and resulting work
Global Philips Domestic Appliances pitch win… after the longest pitch ever.
Promoting Shelley Smoler to CCO (Droga5’s first ever female CCO!)
Being back in the office surrounded by people… and having a Thursday night beer!
What one thing are you proudest of this year?
Our succession planning on talent. In a year where we’ve had a huge amount of leadership departures at Droga5 (Dylan, DK, Chris Watling, Chris Chapman etc… all leaving) our next generation of leaders have stepped up to define a new era for D5 London.
And what’s been your biggest challenge?
Talent, talent, talent.
Fighting to retain and attract the best talent out there… and having to learn to let go of one wave of brilliant talent, and ushering in the next generation… a brilliant but big challenge.
What are you most looking forward to in 2023?
As we enter rough commercial times, showing more than ever, how creativity can play an even bigger and indispensable role for our clients and their businesses.
Unleashing the next generation of talent…
And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?
For agencies to stop stealing each other’s precious talent. We are our own worst enemies.
Creative Salon on Droga5's 2022
As always with Droga5, the work is everything. From Amazon’s beautiful, moving ‘Prom’ work and the stunning Cowboy and Books films, to the deliciously weird Barclaycard Business campaign, Vestiaire’s iconic puppets, the agency still packs a creative punch like too few other agencies.
That the work didn’t miss a beat despite so many changes behind the scenes is testament to the finely tuned creative rhythm the agency has established. Backstage, though, there was some significant scene shifting. Shelley Smoler was promoted to chief creative officer when David Kolbusz quit. Meanwhile Bill Scott added the UK and Ireland managing director role for the newly launched Accenture Song – which was born out of the old Accenture Interactive – to his Droga5 responsibilities.
While Barclaycard moved its consumer business back to BBH, Droga5 had a strong year on the new business front, landing Paddy Power and then, towards the end of the year, securing the chunky Philips Domestic Appliances international account which will be led out of the London agency.
Creative Salon Says: There’s no doubt that Droga5 is the home of dazzling creativity. And with an impressive line-up of new gen talent now in place and the ripples from the launch of Accenture Song now calming, 2023 should be the year we fully see the power of harnessing a creative hotshop to the might of the Accenture machine.