Barclaycard Business launches campaign through Droga5 London
The work highlights how a good payment system for a business makes life better for the business and everyone connected to it
21 February 2023
Entering the fifth year of their partnership, Barclaycard Payments and creative agency Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, are launching a new campaign under their existing strategic platform of ‘The Payment Part is Just the Start’.
When small businesses do well, we’re all better off. Directed by Jeff Low and voiced by Julia Davis, the campaign is set in small businesses that use Barclaycard Payments: a boutique hotel and a car service centre. But instead of featuring the business owners with a hard sell, as we’d expect from a typical bank ad, we show how less expected entities in the business owners’ worlds—their fish, their plant—benefit from the different features of Barclaycard Payments such as cashback rewards or an all-in-one card reader. Thus indirectly telling the story of how the business owners themselves have benefited from these. This is paid off by the campaign line ‘what’s good for small business is good for everyone’, teeing up the brand tagline ‘the payment part is just the start’.
The integrated campaign is live from 20th February with both 30” TVC spots launching all Sky, ITVX and All4. The film will be accompanied by radio, DOOH, press, social and display.
Credits:
Client: Barclaycard Business
Agency: Droga5 London
Chief Creative Officer: Shelley Smoler
Group Creative: Director Raph Basckin
Copywriter: Cécile Robertshaw
Art Director: Marcos Gemal
Chief Strategy Officer: Damien Le Castrec
Strategy Director: Francesca Zedde
Account Management: Georgie Deering (Group Account Director) Gabi Dwek (Account Director)
Head of Production: Peter Montgomery
Agency Producer: Manon Rees
Director: Jeff Low
Production Company DOP: Biscuit
Producer: Matt Emvin Taylor and Kwok Yau
Edit: Shift Post
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Post Production: ETC
Sound: String & Tins