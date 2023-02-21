Barclaycard Business launches campaign through Droga5 London

When small businesses do well, we’re all better off. Directed by Jeff Low and voiced by Julia Davis, the campaign is set in small businesses that use Barclaycard Payments: a boutique hotel and a car service centre. But instead of featuring the business owners with a hard sell, as we’d expect from a typical bank ad, we show how less expected entities in the business owners’ worlds—their fish, their plant—benefit from the different features of Barclaycard Payments such as cashback rewards or an all-in-one card reader. Thus indirectly telling the story of how the business owners themselves have benefited from these. This is paid off by the campaign line ‘what’s good for small business is good for everyone’, teeing up the brand tagline ‘the payment part is just the start’.

The integrated campaign is live from 20th February with both 30” TVC spots launching all Sky, ITVX and All4. The film will be accompanied by radio, DOOH, press, social and display.

Credits:

Client: Barclaycard Business

Agency: Droga5 London

Chief Creative Officer: Shelley Smoler

Group Creative: Director Raph Basckin

Copywriter: Cécile Robertshaw

Art Director: Marcos Gemal

Chief Strategy Officer: Damien Le Castrec

Strategy Director: Francesca Zedde

Account Management: Georgie Deering (Group Account Director) Gabi Dwek (Account Director)

Head of Production: Peter Montgomery

Agency Producer: Manon Rees

Director: Jeff Low

Production Company DOP: Biscuit

Producer: Matt Emvin Taylor and Kwok Yau

Edit: Shift Post

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Post Production: ETC

Sound: String & Tins