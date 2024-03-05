Energy and fearlessness: What makes Zoe Eagle a brilliant account person

We established a new level of trust and collaboration with our client team; solving issues that we never imagined would exist whilst navigating all the human challenges that arose during this time had a very formative impact on us. There was no room for ego or a lack of ambition, which is exactly what I’ve always felt you can find in some of the industry’s best account teams - that and the ability to bring a sense of humour and humanness to the most high-pressure environments.

What’s been the biggest learning you’ve had in your career?

To be loudly and proudly myself. Sounds easy- it’s not. Particularly as a woman. I’m girlie, silly, self-deprecating, informal but also demanding and strong. The cultural framework of most organisations is defined around a more traditionally male set of characteristics, so I think many of us female leaders are experienced as counter cultural. It takes a lot of confidence and courage to be yourself - but it’s massively and disproportionately important in a personality driven business like ours. If you can master this, the authenticity that you project allows you to be a trusted partner to your clients and colleagues. Your influence and impact increases - and, you’ll have loads more fun in the process!

What’s that one skill that the best account people you know have?

Vision. Account people are like opportunity magpies - we can see the shiny promise of opportunity and potential in anything and anyone, which is why the best account people can constantly amaze with what they can get out of a team, brief or relationship. It’s a sixth sense I think, but one that you hone as time goes on. It’s this that makes great account people so uniquely commercially valuable and is the root of the ‘dark art’ characterisation of the role. Some hard-to-pinpoint combination of optimism, curiosity, and imagination- but it’s unique to our breed and agencies would be nowhere without it.

What makes for a strong, productive client/agency relationship?

The agency being able to step inside the realities of the client’s world - then understand how to help them reshape that ambition. Ultimately, I think that’s what we’re paid for. To understand the client’s business - how it grows, how decisions are made, what it really offers the world, why it gets to exist; the people - what motivates them, what excites them, what will progress their career, what scares them.

One of the greatest privileges is being paid to offer clients an informed perspective on growth that has come from a diverse team of thinkers and doers. Creativity is the single most distinct and powerful tool we have here, but it's the understanding, empathy and insights that gives us the focus and opportunity to unleash it in the right ways.

What advice would you give to people wanting to be a brilliant account person?

Enjoy it - this job is fascinating, ever-changing, joyful and we’re privileged to do it so throw yourself in and be the ultimate showrunner. If it needs doing, get it done, if it needs saying - ensure that it is said.

Believe that there will never be a client, commercial or creative challenge that is insurmountable and you’ll find that there isn’t. I learnt this the most during my time building a start-up, but I find it as applicable to the highly complex client challenges within a company that has as much breadth as Accenture. So, put yourself in the middle and enjoy every bit of it!