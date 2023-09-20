Full throated: Accenture Song's 2023

Will Hodge and Zoe Eagle, co-chiefs at Accenture Song, on the agency's 2023

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Gutsy, pivotal, unwavering

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

This year at Song, we welcomed a new line-up of top-tier talent and a new energy to help us shape our most ambitious era yet.

Being at the helm of the Song ship as a newly appointed partnership, we felt the full force of what it means to have two very different skillsets and engines in the tank to take on the challenge of building something we feel truly proud of.

With Zoe previously serving as Managing Director of Song, and Will as Chief Strategy Officer, we were able to hit the ground running when it came to taking on the role of Co-Chiefs. 2023 was certainly the year we were able to elevate our ambitions and sit alongside a greater number of C-Suite clients, as the demand for transformation grew and we were presented with the opportunity to showcase the breadth of what Song can do.

To usher in a new chapter for our creative department we promoted ECDs Vix Jagger and Pablo Gonzalez De La Pena Bermejo, and we set about redefining what it means to exist at the intersection of creative technology and culture. We tore up the rule book when it comes to traditional agency expectations and ran full tilt towards the technology that dares to shape and shift our world as we know it. We’re determined to look at what it means to be creative through this new lens; to push our talent to play and persist despite the unknowns, and to give our clients the opportunity walk the talk when it comes to transformation.

To get there we welcomed a raft of new faces into the Song family, including the honourable Dame Annette King who stepped into the role of marketing practice lead, where she will oversee the global creative capabilities for the group.

Under the guise of Laura Brown’s endless energy and enthusiasm we overhauled our approach to New Business and Marketing and put it at the centre of the agency to help our culture be led by the constant prospect of new opportunities. All hail our new Head of Growth and Brand.

The partnership between Brand Design and Brand Strategy now defines how a brand delivers value in today’s connected world, which is exactly why we appointed our first Head of Brand Design Camille Yin, who will work closely with our ECD’s Vix and Pablo.

As TikTok continued to dominate creative conversations, our clients and talent were given a front row seat to what true social success looks like under the leadership of Melo Meacher Jones, who joined as Head of Social and Influencer. Six months in and we’ve landed our first win for our much-loved client Plusnet.

On the work front, we helped Plusnet transform both their creative brand and product offering to make it fit for today’s modern, value-seeking customer.