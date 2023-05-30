One Year Inside 'The World’s Largest Tech Powered Creative Group'

When Accenture Song launched a year ago - replacing Accenture Interactive and its agency brands, including Karmarama in the UK - there was so much fuss about the new name that the new global structure was a little overlooked.

It didn’t help that after all the fanfare, Accenture Song was - and to an extent remains - ill defined on the industry stage; even now its website is a subsection of Accenture and looks more like the platform of a consultancy than a vibrant creative network. "We Create Growth Through Relevance" the website explains; it gets worse from there.

Still, there's clearly no doubt that Accenture Song has the potential to represent the future of commercial creativity. Song was designed to bring together “post-pandemic world-class services that reinvent customer connections, sales, commerce and marketing and business innovation to meet clients’ accelerated demand for business growth through sustained customer relevance at the ever-changing speed of life” (phew). But public evidence of radical reinvention has so far been hard to spot.

The truth is that Song’s consolidation of over 40 individual - and in most cases very well respected - agency brands into a single operating unit plugged into a $60 billion consultancy and information technology company was a mammoth restructure. It's a dazzling power-play, though one that remains a work in progress. The biggest and best regarded of the old brands, Droga5, has retained its own identity whilst being integrated into the new structure, though it’s lost some key talent - particularly in the US - along the way. And all of the agencies have had to adapt to new systems and operating frameworks.

It’s true, too, that the obvious potency of harnessing the creativity of Song with the muscle of Accenture means staff at Song are now able to work in ways/at levels/with resources that are well beyond the comms-centric tasks of the old world order they had been used to. Therein lies the enormous opportunity of course, but it also means the obvious, old metrics of creative executions are no longer fully representative or entirely relevant when it comes to judging the breadth and impact of the new operation.

“The scale is so vast and we're actually building things from the ground up as opposed to just more the narrative side of things,” global CEO David Droga recently told Adage. “And that moves at a slower pace. And there are more decision makers, more people to bring along. So it's not as instant as what we are used to…[Droga5 employees are] involved in bigger deals with clients across Accenture and Song that don't have the normal bells and whistles, but their impact is greater.”

So twelve months on, the power of the wider proposition is taking shape. A new global CEO – the indomitable and hugely respected Annette King – is arriving in the autumn. King will sit alongside Droga, Nick Law (global head of design and creative technology at Accenture Song), Sean Lyons (global capabilities lead at Song), Kristen Kelly (Accenture Song global head of media) and James Temple (co-lead of the Metaverse Continuum Group) running the global proposition. It's a formidable bench of talent.

At a local level in the UK, a year of Accenture Song has seen the removal of the Karmarama name and the promotion of Zoe Eagle and Will Hodge as co-chiefs, replacing James Denton-Clark who has been appointed CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency also produced some lovely work for the United Nations’ partner Project Everyone, and told the story of the Lidl Bear for the supermarket’s Christmas spot.

Meanwhile over at Droga5 London billings were up over 50 per cent to £72m last year and work remained reliably first class, with strong creative campaigns for clients including Amazon, Vestiaire Collective and Barclaycard Business. If the full potential of Song has yet to be realised here, its introduction certainly hasn't held things back.

Droga5 London’s highly regarded chief executive Bill Scott was appointed managing director of Accenture Song UK and Ireland last Spring. We asked him to reflect on the first year of Accenture Song.