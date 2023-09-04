British Army recruitment campaign challenges misconceptions about fitting in
Capita's British Army campaign was developed by Accenture Song
04 September 2023
Capita and Accenture Song have today unveiled the latest recruitment campaign for the British Army. Taglined ‘You Belong Here,’ the cross-platform campaign aims to challenge the misconceptions among the 59 per cent of young people who do not believe they would fit in, in the British Army.
Supporting the 2023 recruitment of 16 to 34-year-olds across Regulars, Reserves and Officers, the new campaign speaks directly to young people by showing that there is a place for them in the British Army, where their instincts and abilities are needed and valued.
The integrated campaign will run across TV, cinemas, radio, out-of-home (OOH), online and social media starting Monday 4th September. It includes three 30-second films directed by Billy Boyd Cape and produced by Academy Films.
The creative puts potential recruits in the heart of dramatic scenarios where a first-person perspective is used and the viewer is invited to make decisions about what to do next. For example, in the 30-second hero film, titled ‘Evacuation,’ viewers are immersed into a civilian evacuation during a conflict. The ad concludes with the viewer being tasked with the decision to evacuate people to safety before the words: ‘You Belong Here’ appear on screen.
The campaign is an evolution of the long-running ‘Belonging’ series, developed by Accenture Song together with Capita and the British Army in 2017, signalling a fresh approach. While ‘belonging’ has always been at the heart of what it means to ‘be the best’ in the Army, new research from the Army has revealed that the nature of belonging has evolved for young people.
Broadening out beyond the need for camaraderie, the research found that young people are now actively choosing to prioritise where and how they belong, with 88 per cent of young people stating they believe a career that reflects their values is important.
Major General Tom Bewick OBE, General Officer Commanding, Army Recruiting, comments: “Every year our recruitment campaign evolves to address new challenges that create a barrier to recruitment. This year is no different. ‘You Belong Here’ seeks to dispel any doubts that young people may have about fitting in the Army by speaking to how we’re more alike than they think. We hope the new campaign sends the message to all aspiring recruits that they belong where their values mean something – they belong here in the British Army.”
Adam Kean, executive creative director at Accenture Song said: “Our recruitment campaigns have always been about the British Army’s belief in young people. This year we wanted to speak directly to them, putting them into a typical Army situation, often under high pressure, and ask them what they’d do, what their gut instincts are. The ads reach out across the imaginary fourth wall, and tell them we’re confident they will not just fit in, but thrive.”
Naomi Walter, chief marketing officer at Capita notes: “The context in which we recruit for the British Army is complex and ever changing and with it so do the needs and expectations of potential recruits. This year's campaign highlights the values that motivate a modern generation, values that have coincidently been the foundation to belonging in the Army for hundreds of years. By showing young people are more like a British Soldier than they think, we seek to drive reappraisal and consideration of an Army career.”
Credits
Client: Capita for the British Army
Chief Marketing Officer: Naomi Walter
Director of Marketing and Communications: Rob Fullerton-Batten
Head of Marketing Campaigns: Sally Thomas
Creative Agency: Accenture Song
ECD: Adam Kean
Creative Directors: Meigan Brown & Tobias Owen
TV Producer: Maja Mcintosh
TV Producer: Rosie Rowsell
Creative Production Director: Christina Lambrou
Managing Partner: Barbara Waite
Business Lead: Christopher Cannell
Senior Account Director: Jess Harding
Account Manager: Eden Rodwell
Planning Director: Rachael Quarmby
Planner: Caleb Webster
Production Company: Academy Films
Director: Billy Boyd Cape
Producer: Juliette Harris
Director of Photography: Molly Manning Walker
1st AD: Alexander Popov Marden
Production Designer: Daniel Bryant
Edit: Ten Three Post Production
Editor: Billy Mead
Assistant editor: Jules Bayer-Crier
Producer: Rachel Goodger
Post Production: 1920
Executive Producer: David Keegan
Senior Producer: Heather Brown
Creative Direction: Jamie Stitson
Colour Grade: 1920
Colourist: Kai van Beers
Sound: 750MPH
Engineer: Sam Ashwell & Marcin Pawlik
Producer: Olivia Ray
OOH Production
OOH Production Company: Making pictures
Photographers: The Wade Brothers
Head of Production: Coco Wolf
On Set Producer: Jesse Stagg
CG: 1920
Head of design: Simon Wakeman
Designer: Josh Lowe
Arworker & Retoucher: Sam Coyle & Nick Dunthorne