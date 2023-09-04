British Army recruitment campaign challenges misconceptions about fitting in

The integrated campaign will run across TV, cinemas, radio, out-of-home (OOH), online and social media starting Monday 4th September. It includes three 30-second films directed by Billy Boyd Cape and produced by Academy Films.

The creative puts potential recruits in the heart of dramatic scenarios where a first-person perspective is used and the viewer is invited to make decisions about what to do next. For example, in the 30-second hero film, titled ‘Evacuation,’ viewers are immersed into a civilian evacuation during a conflict. The ad concludes with the viewer being tasked with the decision to evacuate people to safety before the words: ‘You Belong Here’ appear on screen.

The campaign is an evolution of the long-running ‘Belonging’ series, developed by Accenture Song together with Capita and the British Army in 2017, signalling a fresh approach. While ‘belonging’ has always been at the heart of what it means to ‘be the best’ in the Army, new research from the Army has revealed that the nature of belonging has evolved for young people.

Broadening out beyond the need for camaraderie, the research found that young people are now actively choosing to prioritise where and how they belong, with 88 per cent of young people stating they believe a career that reflects their values is important.