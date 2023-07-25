Jo Carman on her 'squiggly' career and Plusnet's rebrand

Tell us more about your background and how you got into marketing?

My career journey hasn’t been linear, but I think it has been great in giving me all the skills I need for my current role – I am a big believer in squiggly careers! I started out in banking working for the likes of RBS and Coutts. Working across APAC and EMEA, my roles focused on transformation and operational strategy which gave me the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of running a business; commercial strategy, go-to-market, transformation, product and operations. The experience of working abroad also gave me a wonderful appreciation for people and cultures – which are the foundations of any successful modern business. When I returned to the UK 8 years after my international banking career, I set up the Consumer IOT business for Vodafone, which ran like a start-up inside a big corporation.

I first arrived at BT Group in the Enterprise team, now BT Business. I led the transformation of their various business units, with a big focus on process, CX and Digital, as well as introducing agile working practises. After a short while, I was approached about my current role. Plusnet has been part of BT Group since 2006, it is well known for straightforward products and services baked in Northern values. However, like all good businesses, staying ahead of the curve and evolving is necessary for longevity. I was brought into the business to lead the next phase of Plusnet’s growth which has been a true privilege.

What do you enjoy most about brand transformation and marketing?

Marketing can mean something different in each business. At Plusnet, my role is more than leading our creative brand vision and advertising. I get to take business challenges and build solutions that are creative, customer-first, and with commercial metrics and business success at its heart. I think my non-traditional marketing background, combined with a love of people and what makes them tick, has led me to take a very commercial - and fearless approach to turning the Plusnet business into a modern day brand – supported by a laser focus on what's right for our customers and ensuring we meet our commercial goals. My superpower is being bold, taking the tough decisions and seeing them through to execution – it’s incredibly rewarding and really needed if businesses are to improve.

What are the main goals you hope to achieve with the Plusnet rebrand?

Plusnet is well known and loved across the UK, we see that in our award-winning customer service. We want to continue to drive first-purchase intent among our target audience, providing them with a broadband service they can rely on without of all the jargon.

Our customers - both existing and new deserve to see and feel a brand that is modern, talks to everyone, represents everyone, and more importantly, is supported by the experiences we promise – straight forward broadband at straight forward prices. We need to ensure our brand talks to the value segment in the UK, a segment that has grown, and continues to provide people with the most reliable and modern broadband connection.

I have also enjoyed having fun with the brand – Plusnet has a great sense of humour and tone of voice, and it was really important to me that we kept this in all of our new and beautiful brand assets. From fluff balls to beautiful squishy pink pluses – having fun has been key!