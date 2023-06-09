Plusnet unveils brand platform 'That's a Plus'
The rebrand and TVC campaign was created by Accenture Song
09 June 2023
Broadband company Plusnet has unveiled a new brand platform ‘That’s a Plus’, which introduces a distinctive new brand world, designed to meet the online and social consumption of today’s consumers.
The launch of the new brand strategy will be celebrated via the launch of a new TVC entitled ‘No Fluff’, which introduces comedian David Earl as the new voiceover artist.
Working with Accenture Song, Plusnet has reimagined the brand for its next chapter of growth, building on a customer-centric value proposition that puts ‘Plus’ at the heart of every piece of content. The new pink symbol signifies the brand's commitment to ‘straightforward broadband at straightforward prices’ and recognises that consumers are increasingly seeking value from their utility providers amidst the current economic climate.
Directed by up-and-coming Director Gustav Sundstrom, the hero TVC ‘No Fluff’ follows a man who encounters a giant ball of fluff floating in his living room. Unperturbed, he sets about hoovering it, eventually revealing the huge pink Plus pulsating at its centre.
The campaign will also feature across TV, VOD, social, direct mail and the Plusnet website plus.net.
With regards to social media, ‘That’s a Plus’ will be supported by animated 3D pluses, with the brand’s Pluses turned into fibrous cereal, music inspired headbangers, and even stripping off their clothes. The animations were created by digital 3D artist Jon Noorlander.
Jo Carman, Director, Plusnet, said: "A year ago, we set out on a journey to reimagine Plusnet as a purpose fit brand. Our ambition was anything but small-scale and to get there we knew we had to start with a blank sheet of paper, and open minds. What followed was a total transformation of the business and brand around a new north star. Broadband for our customers, as for all of us, facilitates every part of modern life. We learnt that whilst people aren’t willing to compromise on quality when it comes to broadband, simplicity is just as important. This new campaign encapsulates this, and we can’t wait to share how the evolution of the Plusnet brand with our customers."
Vix Jagger, executive creative director, Accenture Song UK, said: 'That's a Plus' is all about stripping the brand back to what people genuinely care about- straightforward internet, that's affordable. No bells, whistles, or advertising fluff. With a big, pink, playful plus at the heart of everything we do. After 13 years of ‘Plusnet Joe’ it was a hard task to create a new platform that felt as distinctively true to the brand. But we managed to create something that feels even more Plusnet, leaving behind borrowed interest, and leaning into the core assets."
Credits
Executive Creative Director: Victoria Jagger
Creative Directors: Meigan Brown & Tobias Owen
Creative Team: Jon Coates & Louis Friedlander
Business Lead: Eve Bui
Account Director: Jax Kenrick
Account Manager: Sophie Latch
Agency Producer: Jenny O’Connell
Agency PA: Daniella Theodorou
Director/ Production Co: Gustav Sundström/MindsEye
Producer: Jen Gelin
Editor: Jonnie Scarlett @ The Quarry
Post Production: Rod Norman- VFX Artist @
Nineteen Twenty & Julien Alary Colourist @ Untold
Sound Design: Sam Ashwell & Mark Hellaby @ 750mph
DoP: Nico Poulsson
Media Agency is EssenceMediacom