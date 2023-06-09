Plusnet unveils brand platform 'That's a Plus'

The launch of the new brand strategy will be celebrated via the launch of a new TVC entitled ‘No Fluff’, which introduces comedian David Earl as the new voiceover artist.

Working with Accenture Song, Plusnet has reimagined the brand for its next chapter of growth, building on a customer-centric value proposition that puts ‘Plus’ at the heart of every piece of content. The new pink symbol signifies the brand's commitment to ‘straightforward broadband at straightforward prices’ and recognises that consumers are increasingly seeking value from their utility providers amidst the current economic climate.

Directed by up-and-coming Director Gustav Sundstrom, the hero TVC ‘No Fluff’ follows a man who encounters a giant ball of fluff floating in his living room. Unperturbed, he sets about hoovering it, eventually revealing the huge pink Plus pulsating at its centre.

The campaign will also feature across TV, VOD, social, direct mail and the Plusnet website plus.net.

With regards to social media, ‘That’s a Plus’ will be supported by animated 3D pluses, with the brand’s Pluses turned into fibrous cereal, music inspired headbangers, and even stripping off their clothes. The animations were created by digital 3D artist Jon Noorlander.