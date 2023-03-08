Women's health charity WHFS relaunches as Sister Circle

The female-run charity puts women’s health first. They support women in challenging circumstances, such as those facing poverty and language barriers, to empower themselves and lead healthy lives through service provision, advocacy and peer support.

Launched in Tower Hamlets in 1981, it offers a range of services, including support for new mothers, survivors of female genital cutting (FGC) and those who are escaping domestic abuse or trafficking.

The charity is now working hard to continue to grow and help more women across an increasing area of London at a time when proper support for women’s health – and health support for women of colour, especially – has never been more sorely needed.

Droga5 has worked on the full brand relaunch for the past year to raise the charity’s profile, boost awareness of its important work, and drive donations – crucial income on which the charity’s essential work depends.

The agency’s work comprises a new name, brand identity, website – which has been rebuilt by Wellcom – and relaunch campaign.

Central to the rebranding campaign is the new name, which reflects the charity’s work to support, educate and empower women.

“The current state of women’s health in the UK reminds us that Sister Circle’s work is more important than ever. At a time when brands flock to superficially champion women for just one day, the ongoing work that Sister Circle does is a powerful contrast to that.”

Shelley Smoler, Chief Creative Officer at Droga5 London

The new visual identity – comprised of geometric shapes derived from circles – represents the diverse women who make up the Sister Circle community. It celebrates strength in numbers and the power of coming together to create a support network. Its warm and soothing colour palette represents a safe, supportive and inclusive space. Its typography and tone of voice are designed to be trustworthy, simple and easily understood.

To call attention to the charity’s relaunch and encourage donations, Droga5 has also created an outdoor and social campaign. The campaign will run across International Women's Day week, 7th March - 10th March. The copy-led campaign establishes the importance of the charity and the issues they are working to solve. All media space was kindly donated by Ocean Outdoor, Jack, MiQ and Hawk, with support from EssenceMediacom and Bountiful Cow.

Karen Wint, Chief Executive at Sister Circle, said: “this rebrand marks a huge step forward in our 40 years as a charity and our mission to amplify women’s voices and put their health first. Warm, inviting and distinctive, it perfectly encapsulates our work and I'm confident it will help us to increase awareness, donations and - crucially - support more women in challenging circumstances to access the right healthcare.”

Stephanie McArdle, Head of Design at Droga5 London, said: “The new identity visualises the warm, safe place that the charity has created through its community of women standing together. And I can confirm, after spending so much time with Sister Circle, that this representation is 100% accurate. We threw everything we could at helping them do this important, meaningful work.”

Campaign credits

