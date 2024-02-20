'To err is human but to arr is pirate': celebrating TBWA\London's Larissa Vince

"Why join the navy, if you can be a pirate?" is the mantra of the TBWA network. A naval career is one that Larissa Vince, the chief executive of its London outpost, has never considered - although her background provides a far deeper richness.

Early ambitions for a career in law were abandoned (although few doubt her natural sense of justice would have meant great closing arguments), in favour of another job in pursuit of the truth: journalism.

Her hard work and exuberance rapidly propelled her to the position of deputy editor of Campaign, where her talents were quickly spotted by the industry she chose to write about - and they chose her back. After PR and marketing positions at Fallon and then Saatchi & Saatchi, the then global chief executive Robert Senior was so impressed by Vince’s energy and drive that he quickly offered her a new business position.

In 2018 she became managing director, working with clients such as Direct Line, Britvic and GSK, and one year later John Townshend, the founder of Now, recruited Vince as his agency's CEO.

It was only a matter of time before an even bigger job came along and in 2021 Vince boarded the TBWA pirate ship (which had been in need of steadying for some time), where she has established a well respected leadership team.

Her CCO Andy Jex - who also spent many years working with Vince at Saatchis - says she has an innate understanding of clients, their business and their problems - often way better than clients themselves do. "She always knows what is best for them, how to get the agency to generate it and then how to get the client to realise it’s the right thing to do," Jex says.

"She’s just a natural, instinctive advertising person. Perhaps this comes from the deep love and understanding she has of all the disciplines within an agency or from her multi-faceted past in journalism, PR, new business etc? Either way it’s as impressive as it is rare. Her creative instinct is perhaps the one thing that I appreciate the most. I listen to a lot of opinions on the work but no one’s consistently added more value than Larissa’s," he says.

Jex attests that Vince also has an empathy that brings the best out of those around her - and probably explains why she is so respected by those who have worked with her. "On a personal level Larissa has made me better at my job," he says. "She’s taught, guided and counselled me to be way better than I would have been without her there. I’m confident to say I wouldn’t have got and done the jobs I’ve done in the last 10 years without her. Our business has always been full of smart people. Most of them are brilliant at one specialism. Larissa is one of a handful of people that is just brilliant at all of them."

Richard Huntington, CSO at Saatchi & Saatchi, who also spent many years working alongside Vince, joins Jex in his adoration for her. "I love Larissa, always have done," Huntington says. "She is one of my favourite advertising people and was a wonderful partner when we sat together and worked together at Saatchi & Saatchi. She has an irrepressible energy, knows absolutely everyone and makes things happen – that’s what us strategists crave most. She also has that wonderful talent of making you feel great about yourself, so you want to deliver for her – we quite like that too. And she is fucking funny to work with, like properly funny."

Too funny for law - that's for sure.