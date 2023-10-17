People favour job stability and retirement over marriage and university degrees

Error 429: Human Request Limit Reached

People’s relationship with technology is at a critical juncture. Nearly a third of consumers say that technology has complicated their lives just as much as it has simplified it. Tech feels like something that happens to them rather than for them, demanding too much and often failing to make a positive impact on well-being .

Thirty-one per cent say constant notifications control their use of personal tech; 27 per cent say it's algorithms, while another 27 per cent say it’s the draw of the endless scroll. In response, consumers are tightening the reins on their tech use: a third are removing notifications, one in five are putting on screen time limits and a quarter are removing apps and devices altogether. This tension points to technology draining people’s resources and their desire to put their well-being first.

Organizations must be thoughtful about how their use of technology will fit in to people’s lives and what it will demand of them. Time? New skills? Brands that offer people greater choice in how they use (or don’t use) technology to interact with will become trusted partners, because customers will be able to regain a much-needed sense of agency.