Advergaming: How Brands Have Powered Up Through Video Games

Emily Baird, tech producer at Gravity Road, highlights advergames' transformative impact: “For many, games have always been an immersive escape. Advergames tap into this by blending native gameplay mechanics with subtle brand messaging, without making it feel too much like an ad.”

She points to successful examples such as Doritos Crash Course and Burger King’s Pocket Bike Racer/Sneak King, which were built from scratch and released on Xbox. Baird emphasises that these games prioritised gameplay and user experience and demonstrating how effective advergames could be when focused on player enjoyment.

"By meeting players within an existing game space, brands move closer to answering the question: 'How do we get people to play the game we've built?' These pioneering advergames have inspired and evolved into branded partnerships on platforms like Roblox, Decentraland, and Fortnite—continuing the approach of tapping into an existing player base while attracting new demographics."

Yet, despite the evident potential, in-game advertising remains a relatively small part of the overall marketing landscape. In the US, advertisers are forecast to spend £5.9 billion ($6.7 billion) on in-game ads this year, which amounts to just 3.7 per cent of total US digital ad spend. This disparity underscores a significant opportunity for growth. According to a survey from the IAB, nearly 90 per cent of advertisers agree that gaming is a brand-safe channel, indicating that concerns about brand safety are largely addressed.

Self-described serial gamer and advertising nerd, Steve Garside, divisional head of new business and marketing, for TMW admits to holding a lot of nostalgia for branded games, but sees it as "a risky business" today due to the spiralling costs of development. However, that doesn't mean it's not still worth brands considering.

"Gamers are an opinionated, but forgiving bunch. Quite simply: if it’s fun to play, contains regular rewards, and has a meaningful goal, you’re onto a winner," he explains before citing his favourite title - Doki Doki Panic developed in 1987 for the Japanese Fuji Television Network.